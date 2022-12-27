Customers in night savings economy 7 energy deals on rising shock bills

Customers with Economy 7 power rates face a shock bill increase next month due to a loophole in government support.

Energy costs will change slightly in the new year when regulator Ofgem increases its price cap to £4,279 a year.

The increase is mostly offset by the Government’s Energy Price Guarantee (EPG), which offers a discount on this cap.

Adjustments: Energy costs will change in the new year when regulator Ofgem raises its price cap to £4,279 per year

However, those on Economy 7 rates, which give customers a discount if they use power at night, face a steeper increase.

The way Ofgem calculates the cap for Economy 7 plans is different to other offers. But the discount provided by the guarantee does not take this into account.

In an email to customers, provider Octopus explained that prices are increasing 37 percent for Economy 7 customers.

But the discount provided by EPG is increasing by 30 percent, leaving a shortfall of 7 percent. Exactly how much the bills will increase varies between providers.

Economy 7 customers can potentially switch to a standard flat rate rate if they are not happy with the increase.

h.kelly@dailymail.co.uk