Customers are obsessed with Sydney corner store Villa Bikini

An upscale corner store selling beautiful resort-style outfits and gifts has captured the attention of shoppers.

Villa Bikini in Freshwater features ocean blue walls, chandeliers and pearly white tables to provide guests with a lavish experience.

The local retailer sells stylish bikini and cocktail dresses that are perfect for summer, along with Italian perfume, accessories and gourmet food.

Images posted to Instagram show the selected range of ready-to-wear dresses, including beautiful green dresses, printed skirts and maxi dresses.

The stylish outfits are ideal to wear to birthdays, anniversaries, weddings or on vacation.

Guests can enjoy a light meal on the yellow sofa next to the wide windows or shop for their latest wardrobe outfit.

The beautiful store was once a blank canvas with white walls that looked gloomy, but has been renovated and transformed into the chic space.

Founder and self-taught florist Tania opened the business in January 2022 and specialized in offering ‘thoughtful gifts for all occasions’.

Tania has lived most of her life abroad, in the US, South Africa and China, and her passion for creative gift ideas led to the development of Villa Bikini.

There is also a variety of casual dresses that can be dressed up with white sneakers and a jacket.

The shop also sells baskets of delicious chocolates and floral arrangements.

The corner shop is located at 23 Albert Street Freshwater in New South Wales.