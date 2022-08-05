Customer ‘has her hair ripped out’ during a fight at dog kennels ‘in row over the conditions’

This is the shocking moment when a massive brawl broke out at a boarding stable and a customer had “hairpieces pulled out of her hair” after she “demanded a refund.”

The violent altercation broke out when a dog owner’s daughter showed up at Daisybank Boarding Kennels in Heald Green, Cheshire, questioning the conditions of the property.

The feud is believed to have started after the owner collected her two dogs, Fendi and Bobbi, from the kennels after an 11-day stay.

The company claimed that the customer attacked and injured the owner of the kennel after the fight started.

Footage shows the girl struggling with staff as they reportedly try to grab the “cell phone she used to film in the property.”

The kennels claim to have received no complaints from the customer at the time.

This is the shocking moment a mass brawl broke out at a Cheshire boarding house and a woman was left with pieces of hair missing after she ‘demanded a refund’

The owner and her daughter, a blond woman who appeared to be in her mid-20s, (pictured) came to the kennels and demanded a refund and the return of some dog beds – but the brawl resulted in her ‘hair being pulled out'”

The next day, the woman and her daughter – a blond woman who appeared to be in her mid-twenties – came to the kennels and demanded a refund and the return of some dog bed.

The images, which have been shared widely on social media, show the daughter demanding to see the bedding that was sent with the pets.

She hears screams about the conditions in which the dogs were kept and claimed that they had lost so much weight that their ribs were visible.

She then enters the kennels and starts filming in the row of cages as the staff rush in to stop her.

Another video shows the daughter and her mother standing in the muddy yard of the kennels.

The women yell at each other and the kennel staff is seen reaching for the phone.

When two female kennel workers grab the daughter, the mother intervenes and tries to pull her daughter out of the grasp of the other women.

The violent altercation broke out when a dog owner’s daughter showed up at Daisybank Boarding Kennels (pictured) in Heald Green, Cheshire, and questioned the kennels’ conditions.

The phone apparently falls to the ground during the struggle. The blond girl is seen with mud all over her blue leggings and the back of her denim jacket.

Later, the daughter shared photos of herself on social media with a bald patch on her scalp and locks of hair.

The kennels have since issued a statement, the content of which is disputed by the girl.

The statement claimed that one of the dogs was left behind for 11 days despite never having been in a kennel before, she was nervous and out of food.

They claim that they suggested a shorter trial period, but this offer was declined. They also claimed that the girl assaulted staff members and that the kennel owner was injured.

The kennel says the case has now been referred to lawyers and police. The family involved has denied all claims.

Cheshire Police have been contacted by MailOnline for comment.