Customer disgusted by staff licking their fingers while serving food at Oakberry Acai in Bondi

An American expat has shared her shock at an Australian cafe after she said an employee licked their fingers while preparing customers’ food and drinks.

Sophia Kim, who is from LA but has lived in Sydney, described her visit to international chain Oakberry Acai’s Bondi location in a viral TikTok video.

The swimwear designer claimed she had to ask another employee to make her fruit bowl after seeing a gloved worker constantly licking her fingers while handling and serving food.

American expat Sophia Kim (pictured) claims a server licked her fingers while she was making a customer’s food at a popular smoothie bar in Bondi, Sydney

In a TikTok clip, she claimed she had to ask another employee to make her fruit bowl after seeing a gloved worker constantly licking his fingers while handling and serving food

“I went to Bondi today and I wanted Oakberry and I saw the most disgusting thing – it was crazy,” she said.

‘The girl working there cut up the fruit, licked her fingers, put the fruit in the cup, licked her fingers, served the cup to other people and stood there licking her fingers.’

Sophia asked another employee if she could have her order made by someone else, adding that the finger licking was even more bizarre since the girl was wearing gloves.

‘I told one of the workers there that she licked her fingers and she didn’t seem to care that her colleague did??? How is this hygienic, she said.

Sophia asked another staff member if she could have her order made by someone else, adding that the finger licking was even more bizarre as the girl was wearing gloves

Sophia’s video garnered more than 135,000 views, with many users outraged by the worker’s behavior but others convinced it was “not that bad”.

“Don’t they wear gloves?” a viewer asked, to which Sophie replied: ‘They use gloves – she licked the gloves… that were on her hands/fingers.’

‘She thought she was home. She forgot she was at work,’ wrote another.

‘Having worked at three different Michelin locations in the 90s, I can assure you that chefs put their fingers in sauces all the time. Every time,’ admitted a third.

“It’s not that bad,” commented a fourth, while another joked: “Builds your immune system I guess”.

An Oakberry Australia spokesman said they were “very disappointed to hear about the incident” and had since spoken to Ms Kim “who is one of our valued customers”.

“The incident outlined in the video does not reflect the Oakberry standard of operations,” they said.

‘We expect a high level of hygiene and cleaning processes in all our stores and our staff are required to follow a very strict training guideline covering all areas of store operations.

‘Furthermore, we can confirm that we have contacted Sophia privately to thank her for bringing this to our attention and have apologized for the incident.’