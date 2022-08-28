Curvy New Jersey elementary school teacher slammed for wearing VERY tight outfits in the classroom

A curvy New Jersey elementary school teacher has been blasted for Instagramming her very sleek work outfits.

The unnamed New Jersey art teacher Pennsauken Township shares multiple snaps of herself in skirts, dresses, jeans and tops showing off her impressive derriere and boobs on her account @toyboxdollz, which has 900,000 followers.

In one video, the backs of some children’s heads are visible, but otherwise she appears to be posing in her empty classroom.

The teacher has many supporters, including rapper Fat Joe, but others wonder if her behavior is unacceptable.

Many of those critics say her sexy snaps with students are inappropriate, distracting to kids, and desperate, though the teacher hits back by accusing the naysayers of body-shaming.

In the photos she shares on her social media channel, she faces hollow holes in a form-fitting turtleneck with a high collar and a pleated skirt that shows off her shape. She has also been pictured at art fairs wearing tight jeans and a tight blouse.

This Pennsauken, New Jersey teacher has endured brutal online criticism for taking pictures of herself in tight outfits in class

Online posters say New Jersey art teacher should not wear provocative outfits around children

Some posters say this Pennsauken Towship, NJ art teacher should be a better role model for young girls on the cusp of puberty

Some of her shots have students in the frame, although their faces are always obscured.

‘Is this what you look like in high school students? Wow, how does no one find this worrying?

‘I mean, those kids are literally starting puberty and are already dealing with all kinds of feelings. And you look like this?’ poster J.swizzlee wrote.

“You can be a teacher and still be sexy, but you don’t have to post slutty photos or videos shaking your ass to be sexy,” critic Lafescacafe wrote on her Instagram.

“I hope this incident wakes you up to be a positive role model for young girls.”

The NJ art teacher says some of her biggest supporters are the mothers of the kids she teaches

New Jersey art teacher hit back at critics, saying comments about her body are discriminatory

New Jersey art teacher criticized for posting Instagram photos of herself in tight outfits in class says people are trying to get her fired

This New Jersey teacher said the online attacks on her about her shape are stopping her from teaching at a time when there is a teacher shortage

Others were even more blunt.

‘You’re sad, you’re taking loot photos in class??!!?!?!’ italovlea said in response to the teacher’s photos.

“She had kids take pictures of her ass in class. Another failed Instagram model who went to kindergarten to make an impact. They always teach kindergarten, never high school physics,” Acquiringmoney wrote on Instagram.

The art teacher didn’t feel like it and she let it be known that she sees nothing wrong with her body or her Instagram feed.

‘Trying to be ashamed of me for being curvaceous is STILL discrimination!!!’ she wrote on social media.

“When everyone is done arguing back and forth as to whether my curves are appropriate or inappropriate to exist on this planet earth, I want you to do me a favor, very quick research shortage, teacher shortage. Look that up,” she said in an Instagram video posted Saturday.

“Our education system is still recovering from the nonsense of the past few years, keep that in mind if you’re trying to get someone out of their job,” she said.

She also has her defenders.

“The moms at my particular school, the one where I’m a real teacher, some of the moms are my biggest supporters,” she said in a 14-minute Instagram post.

Another fan is rapper Fat Joe, who posted a YouTube video to defend her.

“There’s a teacher in New Jersey who is a special, special one,” the rapper says. “I say let the woman be great. Can you fire someone because of their appearance? Can you fire a teacher who is ugly? How can you fire a teacher for being bad?’

The teacher, who is also an artist, also regularly posts pictures of herself in tight latex or leather outfits and sometimes in bikini.