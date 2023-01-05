Curtis Sliwa offers to help NYC Mayor Eric Adams solve the rat problem at his Brooklyn home

Curtis Sliwa has volunteered to become New York City’s “rat czar” and help Mayor Eric Adams fight the rodent infestation at his Brooklyn home.

Republican candidate Sliwa, 68, lost to Democratic candidate Adams in the 2021 New York City mayoral election.

Mr Sliwa performed a publicity stunt outside Mr Adams’ home on Lafayette Avenue on Wednesday, saying he could beat the rat problem with an army of feral cats. New York Times.

Adams, 62, has been fined $1,200 for failing to control rats in his four-apartment building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

Curtis Sliwa has volunteered to become New York City’s “rat czar” and help Mayor Eric Adams fight the rodent infestation at his Brooklyn home

Mr Sliwa performed a publicity stunt outside Mr Adams’ home on Lafayette Avenue on Wednesday, saying he could beat the rat problem with an army of feral cats.

Republican candidate Sliwa, 68, lost to Democratic candidate Adams in the 2021 New York City mayoral election. Eric Adams is photographed on December 5, 2022

Mr. Sliwa took two cats in a cage outside the apartment in a publicity stunt against his opponent, also pointing out a huge dead rat.

The activist said: ‘He has tried everything. But it’s time we returned to the best measure that ever worked. And those are cats.’

“You can’t solve the problem in the city if you can’t even handle a rat problem for your own home.”

Sliwa said the cats could be like an army of “Batmans and Robins” patrolling the streets.

He added that feral cat colonies already in the city could also help and they could follow the example of Istanbul, which is home to 100,000 feral cats who are treated as part of the community.

Mr Adams replied that Sliwa could become the town’s new ‘rat tsar’ or be taken on as an intern.

He added at a press conference, “Don’t post it if you’re not willing to make it happen.”

He said he would hire him because Sliwa is “probably looking for a job” following the 2021 election victory in which the current mayor won 67 percent of the vote.

Sliwa is the founder of the Guardian Angels civilian patrol and, along with his wife Nancy, owns 16 rescue cats, including Tiny and Thor, who were present at the press conference.

The mayor previously announced plans to hire a director of rodent control with the goal of solving the city’s rat problem.

Sliwa is the founder of the Guardian Angels civilian patrol and along with his wife Nancy, owns 16 rescue cats, including Tiny and Thor, who were present at the press conference

Mr Sliwa took two cats into a cage outside the apartment in a publicity stunt against his opponent where he also pointed out a huge dead rat

A city council member told CBS News that the city has seen a 71 percent increase in rats since 2020. Pictured: Rat Road Kil on Lafayette Avenue

New York City Mayor Eric Adams may be dealing with rising crime and a homeless problem, but he’s willing to pay big bucks for someone who can eradicate the city’s rats

The mayor previously announced plans to hire a director of rodent control with the goal of solving the city’s rat problem (pictured Nov. 29)

The job, which pays between $120,000 and $170,000, is listed for anyone with a background in urban planning, project management or government work.

It also suggests that you have a: “reckless attitude, sly wit, and a general aura of badassery.” Knowledge of PowerPoint is also necessary.

That’s what a city council member said CBS news that the city has had a 71 percent increase in rat sightings since 2020.

Meanwhile, a 2014 study by Jonathan Auerbach estimated that two million rats lived in the city.

On December 7, the health department issued two new subpoenas to Adams for failing to control the rats, bringing the total to three.

Adams claims to have spent nearly $7,000 on measures to get rid of rats, which meant the first subpoena was dropped.

Meanwhile, the mayor also has to deal with economic problems and a record number of homeless people in the city.

Since his election, he has taken a “hard line on crime” and has a zero-tolerance policy towards homeless people sleeping in subways.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Mr Adams said: ‘We have a rat problem in the town. I mean, who are we kidding?’

The mayor has previously said he is terrified of rats.

According to Sliwa, he tried to use glue traps and drown the rats in alcohol.