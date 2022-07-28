Currumbin property: Gold Coast businesswoman Jan Bradnam puts up investment home for auction

Businesswoman Jan Bradnam came home with much more than she bargained for when she went to buy a potted plant – instead she spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on a house.

It was in 2007 when Ms Bradman left her home in Main Beach on the Gold Coast in Queensland and instead of going to the nursery she made her way to an auction in the beachside suburb of Currumbin.

Enchanted by the breathtaking view of the water the moment she walked into the two-story, three-bedroom home, Mrs. Bradman quickly began bidding, determined to capture the hilltop property.

Fifteen years later, the co-founder and director of Bradnam’s Windows & Doors has no regrets about her impulse purchase, despite never having lived in the investment property.

“It was the most outrageous thing I’ve ever done, and my husband just looked at me like a stunned mullet when I told him,” Ms Bradnam told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

The property is owned by Gold Coast businesswoman Jan Bradnam and has undergone a complete transformation

Jan Bradman does not regret her impulse purchase, despite never having lived in it

‘Of course buying under auction conditions, I have not had a building inspection, nothing. For all I knew the place could have been about to crumble. I didn’t care. In any case, I thought the piece of land must be worth something.’

Mrs. Bradnam considered moving into the house herself, but ultimately decided it wasn’t practical with family and business commitments on the other side of the Gold Coast.

A few years ago, after years of neglect by tenants, she decided to modernize the investment property and originally planned to rent it out again once things were in order.

Mrs. Bradman later decided it deserved a complete renovation and started pouring “real money” into it to turn it into a modern home.

The property was gutted, rebuilt and completely redecorated, a massive project that took two years to come to fruition.

She enlisted daughter Petta’s help to style the interiors.

Owner Jan Bradnam enlisted the help of her daughter Petta to style the interior. Pictured is the open plan living area on the second level

House Currumbin is on the market and will go under the hammer on August 12

Mrs. Bradnam finally bids farewell to the Kandra Avenue house, which came on the market a fortnight ago

It will go up for auction on August 12.

‘The house is really groovy, with such beautiful shapes and curves. Whoever designed it must have been very creative and the views just blow you away,” she said.

The home last sold for $1.28 million and is now valued at a minimum of $4.07 million, with the potential to exceed $5 million, according to Domain.

The completely renovated designer kitchen (photo) is every entertainer’s dream

Kollosche agents Troy Dowker and Rob Lamb are called in to sell the house.

Highlights include the lower level master retreat, separated from two upstairs bedrooms, a 4.6m glass ceiling, floor to ceiling windows, designer kitchen, light and airy open plan living area and wraparound balcony overlooking the ocean, perfect for entertainment.

‘Located high on the Currumbin headland, this enchanting house offers unparalleled coastal views. It is nestled in a private nature reserve above Currumbin Beach,” the property description reads.

‘The unique modern coastal home enjoys both the bush and the beach and offers the ultimate in laid-back luxury beach living.’

Bradnam’s Windows & Doors started as a small business in Hervey Bay 45 years ago and has grown to 17 showrooms and 1,000 employees across the country.