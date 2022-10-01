Currency markets are about to learn a lesson in defying economic gravity

This spring, just after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Institute of International Finance in Washington made a bold and odd prediction: the euro was about to weaken dramatically from the $1.11 level as the region heads for a deficit. on the current account.

Not many investors agreed. Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission suggests there was a net “long” speculative position in the markets at the time — in other words, investors assumed the currency would strengthen — as the European Central Bank raised interest rates.

But the euro is now worth $0.98, and Europe’s traditional trade surplus has indeed turned into a current account deficit, due to the rising cost of energy imports and falling industrial exports.

The IIF’s forecasts for sterling were equally forward-looking. In recent months, IIF chief economist Robin Brooks also warned that the pound appeared overvalued at its then $1.35 level as markets ignored the UK’s current account deficit that had quietly risen above 8 percent, from the 3 percent that was seen. in recent years.

This week, the British pound duly collapsed close to the dollar after the UK government unveiled a surprising tax cut plan. “These Movements” [in the euro and sterling] are not irrational or exaggerating,” argues Brooks. “The real values ​​of both have shifted to reflect higher energy costs and much weaker trade balances.”

Indeed, Brooks thinks the euro is still 10 percent overvalued at current levels [and] the pound is 20 percent overvalued.” Yaks.

In addition, his model suggests that the Turkish lira and New Zealand dollar are also overvalued (15 and 22 percent, respectively), while the Chinese renminbi, Brazilian real and Norwegian krone are undervalued by 11.13 and as much as 47 percent.

Investors should keep this in mind. Some currency analysts may mutter that this kind of analysis looks very retro. Economics 101 has always argued that current account balances affect currency values ​​because they determine the extent to which a country must raise external financing.

However, the trading models used by asset managers in the recent era of ultra-easy monetary policy have tended to focus on other issues shaping capital flows. For example, relative interest rates tend to dominate the debate, especially as investors have engaged in carry trades (borrowing cheaply in one currency to invest in higher-yielding assets in another).

And “the carry trade has had a sudden resurgence in performance,” as the GMO group recently noted. (The fair value models it uses, which give less weight to current account balances, imply that sterling and the euro are valued below — not over.)

Then there are the issues of political risk and security. The IIF’s analysis suggests that the dollar was overvalued given the current account deficit. But it has gotten even stronger this year since, as my colleague Martin Wolf pointed out, the dominance of US capital markets – and currencies – has made it a safe haven.

But while the dollar’s behavior shows it’s a mistake to view currency analysis as something other than an art, not a science, the sterling saga shows something else: it’s even more dangerous to ignore economic gravity. .

After all, the best way to frame this week’s real crash is to think of the cartoon character Wile E Coyote. Just as that animated figure runs off a cliff and keeps pedaling at the same height — until he looks down and panics — investors have spent most of the year pretending the pound was destined to stay high, relying on the UK policy making and rising UK rates. Now economic gravity has set in.

If you believe in the principle of mean regression that underlies many trading models – that asset prices eventually resort to a recent average after a wild swing – then it is possible to hope that the pound’s collapse will be temporary. But if you think an 8 per cent current account deficit is putting the UK into a new era, previous models may not apply.

Either way, investors should be wondering if there are other places where a settlement can take place.

The IIF chart highlights tensions in the currency world. Debt data provides additional clues. There has been remarkably little public debate in recent years about the astonishing fact that global debt has doubled since 2006 — and tripled since 2000. That’s because interest rates were ultra-low.

But now rates are rising and tax burdens are rising in many countries amid energy subsidies and pandemic spending (and, in the UK, unexpected tax cuts).

There are also signs that investors are becoming more nervous: Aside from this week’s apparent tensions in the Treasury and gold markets, JPMorgan reports that global investors now plan to allocate just 17 percent of their portfolios to bonds. This is a remarkably low level considering they have been overweight for the past 14 years.

This does not mean that investors should panic. But they have to wonder why they ignored the data in charts like the IIF reports for so long. Sometimes economic weight is important. Cheap money won’t always keep Wile E Coyote afloat.

