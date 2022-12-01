Curran, Stokes, Williamson list highest base price at IPL auction

Sam Curran, who played in the final and tournament at the 2022 World Cup, is one of 21 men who have listed the maximum reserve price of INR 2 crore (approximately US$246,000) for the 2023 IPL auction.

No Indian player is listed in the 2 crore streak which includes big names like England Test captain Ben Stokes, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Nicholas Pooran who recently stepped down as West Indies white ball captain.

Up to 87 players can be purchased at the auction (team strength of 25 each), 30 of which are foreign names. The auction is scheduled for December 23 in Kochi.

A total of 991 players (714 Indian and 277 overseas) are part of the first long list that the IPL shared with the 10 franchises on Thursday. The IPL will push this back based on input from the franchises, which have until December 9 to get back to the tournament authorities.

Agarwal, Rahane part of Indian group In what is a first, no Indian player is listed in the highest minimum prize bracket of 2 crore. The list of 19 capped Indians is mainly made up of retired national players including Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma and Mayank Agarwal.

Rahane was released by Kolkata Knight Riders after they bought him for 1 crore in the last auction. His base price this time is 50 lakh. Ishant, who was left unsold in 2022, is asking for 75 lakh.

Agarwal has listed its base price at 1 crore. Left arm fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat, who is among the highest paid players in IPL auctions, has listed his base price at 50 lakh. Unadkat, who was in excellent form after leading Saurashtra to the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy where he is the leading wicket taker, was released by Mumbai Indians, who bought him for 1.3 crore in 2022.

Notable misses Australia may be the country with the highest percentage of foreign talent, but two of their very best are missing from the list. Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are not among the 991 names that applied to participate in the auction. Neither player had customers last year. Nor are they known for their T20 exploits. And they’ll likely be heavily involved in preparing Ashes with the series set to begin on June 16. Australian Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins had previously withdrawn due to workload issues.

The 2 crore band: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Jamie Overton, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Kane Williamson , Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen, Angelo Mathews, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder

The 1.5 crore band: Sean Abott, Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Shakib Al Hasan, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Sherfane Rutherford