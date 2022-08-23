Curb Your Enthusiasm renewed for season 12

<!–

Curb Your Enthusiasm, the beloved sitcom starring Larry David as himself, has been renewed for a 12th season on HBO.

In response to the news, the 75-year-old joked in a statement: Deadline: “Playing the part of Larry David has been the greatest honor of my life.”

In the series, which has been going on since 2000, Larry portrays an elevated parody of himself whose big mouth is constantly getting him into trouble.

Season 11 aired last year and ended on Boxing Day, after which it was unclear when or if the show would return.

Curb Your Enthusiasm has taken several breaks in the past, the longest being six years from 2011 to 2017.

Larry, who first became a titan in the sitcom world as a co-creator of Seinfeld, made an ironic statement this week about what an “honor” it is to play yourself.

‘During my research on this versatile, versatile man, I discovered that he has more to offer than I could have ever imagined: he speaks six languages, pickles his own pickles and leads a national movement to install a bidet in every home. ‘

Larry, who created and starred in the series, added: “I’ve also heard from various sources that he is the most generous lover. I am so excited to transform into this force of nature again. I just pray that I can do him justice.’

Longtime loyal fans of the show include Jeff Garlin as Larry’s best friend Jeff, as well as Susan Essman in a scene-stealing role as Jeff’s hot-tempered wife Susie.

JB Smoove joined the show in 2007 in a recurring role as Larry’s friend Leon, and he has since upgraded to a regular series.

Cheryl Hines is also on the program as Larry’s ex-wife, and Vince Vaughn joined the show last year as another member of Larry’s circle.

A range of beloved celebrities ranging from Ted Danson to Richard Lewis have recurring roles on the sitcom as themselves.

Several other household names ranging from Julia Louis-Dreyfus to Lin-Manuel Miranda to Michael J. Fox have also parodied themselves for the show.

A memorable 2017 episode of fatwas was able to cast Salman Rushdie — five years before his fateful stabbing this month.