Cupertino city government ‘a house divided,’ civil grand jury report says

A civil grand jury investigating complaints of a toxic work environment in Cupertino city offices found that some city council members had created a deep culture of mistrust and fear and fostered a dysfunctional workplace, leading to harmful employee turnover and violations of city codes.

A 52-page grand jury report released this week, titled “A House Divided,” outlined multiple complaints of mistreatment by council members, including allegations that they belittled and verbally abused staff during council meetings and exerted undue influence over them.

The workplace culture at Cupertino City Hall has resulted in high turnover and the loss of employees with “significant experience and capabilities”.

The jury report also concluded that the city had not done enough to manage its fiscal and financial risks, and made no changes in response to a plan in which a former city employee embezzled $800,000 from the city between 2000 and 2014.

“Many of these deficiencies have existed for several years and may pose serious future operational and financial risks to the city as it pursues significant growth projects,” the report said. “Council members’ behavior may need to be reviewed and good government practices implemented to remedy the current dysfunction.”

In an email to city employees, city manager Pamela Wu and city attorney Chris Jensen said the city is taking the allegations seriously and wants to learn more about employee concerns, complaints and suggestions.

“The city will respond to the grand jury report within 90 days, as required by law,” Wu and Jensen wrote. “In the meantime, in addition to our current policy, we will review the Grand Jury’s recommendations. We are already working with our new city council and look forward to building a strong relationship between our staff and elected officials as we all continue to serve our residents and community of Cupertino.”

Mayor Hung Wei, who was elected on Dec. 9 to replace former mayor Darcy Paul, said the report’s findings provide an opportunity for the new council to learn and grow together.

“There are excellent recommendations from the report for the newly formed Cupertino City Council to act on, to strengthen understanding of the legal and ethical duties and limitations that government officials have pledged to defend and abide by,” Wei said in a statement. statement.

“Instead of resorting to ‘who’s to blame’, we need to realize that ‘we’re in this together!’” she wrote.

The report specifically cited Paul, who left the council in December, and Councilman Kitty Moore, who remains on the new council, of “counselling interference” in an attempt to evade the city manager’s directions of city staff on behalf of the council as a whole. .

None of the other members of the previous council were explicitly named in the report, although the report broadly refers to the councilors as a group.

In one case, Paul was accused of asking city employees to take on extra work outside of scheduled work hours. The jury found that the former mayor failed to recognize the power dynamics at play in that request and the “inherent difference in status” between a city employee and the mayor, the report said.

Paul also asked city employees to work after hours on events “that were not part of official city business” on at least two other occasions and made at least one of those requests by personally calling the staff member, the report said.

Neither Paul nor former vice mayor and current council member Liang Chao and former council member John Willey responded to requests for comment on the report’s findings.

Moore, who was accused of violating city policy that precludes interference in the day-to-day activities of city employees by repeatedly questioning a city employee about charges on a city credit card, said the report did not accurately reflect her request. She said she asked then-interim manager Greg Larson to look into the matter.

The investigation also found that the city had an “abnormally high turnover rate” of staff, including key top positions, which had led to the hiring of less experienced staff and damaged the city’s reputation and ability to hire qualified personnel. recruitment, the report said.

In response to its findings, the grand jury recommended that the city create a public ethics committee to establish a training program for all council members, and hire a consultant to study staff morale and make recommendations to improve the improve employee retention.

“The Civil Grand Jury is aware that this report will be published after the November 2022 election and hopes that newly elected council members will take the opportunity to develop better working relationships with city staff,” the report said.