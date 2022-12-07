Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Cummins out of Adelaide Test, Boland to play
Cummins out of Adelaide Test, Boland to play

written by Merry
In Adelaide, things are more controlled this year as medical staff consider a 50-50 chance for Cummins at best since Sunday.

The 29-year-old is expected to be fit for the first test against South Africa, which begins in Gabba on December 17.

Boland’s recall comes after he took 18 wickets at an average of 9.55 in the only three Tests of his career at last summer’s Ashes.

Lance Morris and Michael Neser remain in the squad as backup to Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, but are unlikely to be used.

Starc and Hazlewood bowl over 40 overs in Perth with a tight turnaround, but neither seem to have any significant problems with the match.

