Cummins injury complicates Australia’s push for victory

Australia’s road to victory was not helped by another failure to break through early against determined West Indies opening pair Brathwaite and Chanderpaul.

Starc eventually broke the 116-run partnership, which went up 36.3 overs. Nathan Lyon claimed the next two wickets. Substitute first drop Shamarh Brooks, covering concussion Nkrumah Bonner, was caught well by Steve Smith for 11, and late in the day the unstoppable short leg Labuschagne sniffed a catch to clear Jermaine Blackwood for 24.

The Australians thought they had Blackwood before he scored, lbw to Hazlewood, but a review showed the ball was clearing the stumps.

The Australians had similar problems getting on early in the West Indies first innings. Brathwaite and Chanderpaul hung together for 26 overs until Chanderpaul was dismissed for 51 in the first over of the third day. Even then West Indies took 1/159 from 54.2 overs, with Brathwaite using 166 balls to make 64, before being bowled by Cummins’ ball of the match, left the right-hander and hit the top of a tree stump to breaking through the sheet pile.

In the circumstances, Cameron Green has rarely proved a more useful gadget. The tall all-rounder, who can bowl at over 90 mph, is usually Australia’s bonus bowler, but on Saturday he was a frontline attacker.