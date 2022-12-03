Cummins injury complicates Australia’s push for victory

Australia’s road to victory was not helped by another failure to break through early against determined West Indies opening pair Brathwaite and Chanderpaul.
Starc eventually broke the 116-run partnership, which went up 36.3 overs. Nathan Lyon claimed the next two wickets. Substitute first drop Shamarh Brooks, covering concussion Nkrumah Bonner, was caught well by Steve Smith for 11, and late in the day the unstoppable short leg Labuschagne sniffed a catch to clear Jermaine Blackwood for 24.
The Australians thought they had Blackwood before he scored, lbw to Hazlewood, but a review showed the ball was clearing the stumps.
The Australians had similar problems getting on early in the West Indies first innings. Brathwaite and Chanderpaul hung together for 26 overs until Chanderpaul was dismissed for 51 in the first over of the third day. Even then West Indies took 1/159 from 54.2 overs, with Brathwaite using 166 balls to make 64, before being bowled by Cummins’ ball of the match, left the right-hander and hit the top of a tree stump to breaking through the sheet pile.
In the circumstances, Cameron Green has rarely proved a more useful gadget. The tall all-rounder, who can bowl at over 90 mph, is usually Australia’s bonus bowler, but on Saturday he was a frontline attacker.
Green delivered the 19th with the score 0-43, generating another enthusiastic cheer from the small but engaged crowd as the only Western Australian on the team.
With five Tests in seven weeks against the West Indies and South Africa, followed next year by Test tours of India and England and the 50-over World Cup in India, the Australian bowlers will be led for the long haul.
Australia used six fast bowlers in the Ashes last summer, with the most unusual being Cummins absent during the second Test in Adelaide when he was banned under strict Covid protocols for entering a restaurant where a patron was found to be infected.
With Hazlewood already ruled out for the Test, and then the Ashes series, Australia, after breaking down with a side tension in Brisbane, made two changes for Adelaide, bringing in Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser, who made their debuts.
For the Third Test in Melbourne, Cummins returned, Richardson was “managed”, Neser was dropped and Victorian Scott Boland came in to make his debut on Boxing Day.
Boland, 34, became an instant legend, claiming 6/7 in the second innings as England capitulated and handed Australia victory at lunchtime on the third day. He played the last three Tests of the Ashes series, finishing with 18 wickets at the remarkable average of 9.55, but has not played again despite being a member of the extended squad.