Cummins, a craftsman at his peak

When he arrived in South Africa as that cheeky teen, Cummins was an old-fashioned teardrop: very quick, a gambler, a little whimsical. A bowler with a hammer looking for a nail. Jeff Thomson, whose wicket score matched Cummins this week, modeled this extreme pacesetter. It didn’t matter if Thommo threw a little rubbish, the diamonds were worth the stones.

What is worth more comment is the manner and method behind his performance, the type of bowler he has become.

Since making his debut in 2011, and even through the six years of injury and recovery that followed, Cummins has been Australian cricket’s most confident investment in long-term success. Nothing is inevitable in sports, but every now and then something can seem like it is.

Patrick Cummins took his 200th wicket in Test cricket on a day when the Australian bowlers put the hammer down and went to work with the chisel. That Cummins reached this point so quickly (44 games) and so cheaply (21.7 runs per wicket) is not at all surprising.

As it turns out, the whimsical element in Cummins was his back, which took the next six years to align and mature. As horse trainers know, sometimes you have to turn away a talented young male as they grow into their bodies. It often helps to neuter them. Not that this was advised or carried out in Cummins’ case, but when he came back he was neither wild nor raw. He was Kingston Town after the snipe.

In 2017, not long after the retirement of Mitchell Johnson, also of the rock-and-diamonds variety, Cummins returned to the Australian offense. He brought a different mental approach to bowling, one that has more in common with batting (which Cummins worked on during his recovery). That is to say, success is not about hitting a perfectly executed ball every now and then. Success comes from striving for perfection with every ball. Batters can’t afford any mistakes. In this mindset, a certain type of bowler can’t either.

Pat Cummins removes Kraigg Brathwaite to collect his 200th test wicket. Credit:Getty

Glenn McGrath exemplified this approach, but it had a long history. Dennis Lillee was a perfectionist, just like Ray Lindwall. Every ball was part of a plan, every step a quest for control. Extreme pace was an added bonus, but the main thing was consistency. Curtly, Ambrose thus bowed to the West Indies, as did most of the greats in their period of dominance.

When you see Cummins at the peak of his abilities today, you have to appreciate that relentless concentration, a quality in cricket usually associated with batsmen, but which should be seen in bowlers equally. Cummins and his teammates had little in their favor on the drop-in wicket at Perth. A wicket had fallen every three hours for the first two days. The top West Indies order, especially their Captain Kraigg Brathwaite, did not give theirs away. The weather was not too hot, but while the bowlers were better at this, so was the field, which stubbornly held its shape.