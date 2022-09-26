Cultheld Socceroos star Jason Cummings reveals new tattoo he’s getting after stunning debut

Scotland’s loss is Australia’s gain, with naturalized Aussie Jason Cummings making his Socceroos debut against New Zealand on Sunday – and making an immediate impression before giving a hilarious post-match interview.

The Central Coast Mariners A-League forward has already earned cult following, with fans taking in every bit of larrikin nature that makes him much more than a token Aussie.

Despite his broad Scottish accent and two international appearances for Scotland, Cummings comes across as an Australian through and through.

Cummings thanks fans during the international friendly between the New Zealand All Whites and Australia Socceroos at Eden Park

Cummings bulldogs Carlos and the tattoo tribute the Socceroos rookie got inked

After scoring on his debut for his adopted country, the heavily tattooed striker admitted to rubbing in on his favorite body artwork – a portrait of his bulldog Carlos – before the match.

“I rubbed my dog ​​tattoo before I got up, Carlos. I’m rubbing it in for luck,” he said.

The striker already has some 30 tattoos, but admitted he might find room for some Australiana themed ink after his successful Socceroos debut.

“Maybe I’m going to go big red, that kangaroo over there,” he said, pointing to his chest.

“Maybe my cap number, you’ll get a cap number, so I’ll probably put that on it.

It was a much anticipated debut for the 27-year-old who missed his debut for his adopted nation in the first friendly against New Zealand at Suncorp Stadium, but got his shot off the bench in the second.

“Absolutely, I was buzzing, you know,” Cummings said after full-time when an inspired performance by the Socceroos in the second half resulted in a 2-0 win.

“I was just chewing trying to get across the camp. It was a good camp, the boys were in a different class and I just wanted to get on the field and so got a good 30 minutes.”

Cummings and Carlos enjoy time together outside of his hectic training and play schedule

After a scramble for goal, defender Liberato Cacace’s arm blocked the Central Coast Mariners striker’s attempt.

When the referee had no choice but to award a penalty, Cummings had to do it properly and scored confidently from 12 yards to double the visitors’ lead.

“You know the ball fell on me, and I caught it right and it went and the boy handballed it, and so I was furious,” Cummings said.

“He gave the penalty and thought I better get up and finish my dinner, so it buzzed.”

‘Fair play for the boys and Riley’ [McGree]”They asked me if I wanted to take it and I said of course,” he said.

“It’s a striker’s dream, it’s my dream to get up and take a penalty, put it in the back of the net, no problem.”

Liberato Cacace of the Whites competes with Jason Cummings of Socceroos

The successful debut has opened the door for Cummings to be included in the final Socceroos roster for this year’s FIFA World Cup and he is not giving up hopes of being on a plane to Qatar.

“Of course it’s everyone’s dream, it’s my dream,” he said.

“And all I have to do now is go back to the Mariners and work hard there and do well and score goals and you never know.”