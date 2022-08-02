Cult New Zealand Test cricketer Heath Davis comes out as gay, admits to playing while on drugs

Cult-held New Zealand Test cricketer Heath Davis has come out as gay nearly 20 years after retiring and has admitted the sad truth that he had to suppress his sexuality while on the national team.

It was just one of many revelations from the 50-year-old, who now lives in Brisbane.

Davis played five Tests and 11 one-day internationals for New Zealand in the 1990s, as well as 71 first-class matches in a career filled with incredible stories.

He is the country’s first Test cricketer to reveal that he is gay.

Asked about rumors that he had played a game while high on acid, he replied: “I had a trip, yes … not recommended,” in an interview with the spin-off.

Davis said he first discovered his sexuality while touring with the Black Caps in England in 1994, and that he would go out on his own in Soho – an area of ​​London known for its gay nightclubs.

“It was lonely going to saunas and seedy places to have sex because you didn’t want to be seen,” Davis said.

“I suppressed it, I didn’t lead a gay life.”

Eventually, after playing for Wellington for most of his first-class career, Davis realized he needed a different environment if he wanted to be himself.

He moved to Auckland, where he says everyone on the team knew he was gay and began to feel more comfortable embracing his sexuality.

“I was a little scared to be in Wellington… I’ve had enough of hiding it. There was a part of my life that I needed to express,” Davis said.

“There were no problems, apart from a little pettiness from young guys on the team.”

After moving to Brisbane in 2004, the Kiwi suffered a shocking work accident in a forklift that resulted in the amputation of most of his left foot.

Davis bowled for New Zealand’s ‘A’ side against England in 1997. He became a cult hero in Kiwi cricket with his unpredictable bowling

Somehow he still saw the funny side.

“I had to get rid of it, I couldn’t bear to cross the line anymore,” Davis joked to friends and family at the time, referring to his penchant for bowling without balls in his cricket career.

Davis’ longtime Wellington teammate Stephen Mather was one of the few people he told he was gay, which provided some sort of outlet.

Maher joked about the quick’s hilarious nickname, and has a lot to say about his former team-mate, although he admits he still doesn’t quite get it.

“He was nicknamed Raven, short for grim ravin’ mad,” Mather laughed.

“I can’t figure out if Heath is the most complicated person in the world or the simplest person in the world.”

The standout fast bowler was almost as famous for his inconsistency as he was for his scorching pace.

He was capable of firing absolute bullets that would make hapless batsmen duck and weave – and the best test marks of 5/63 are proof of that.

Davis was selected to the Black Caps as a 22-year-old after just two seasons with Wellington, famously pitching one of the worst first Test deliveries in history.

With England cricket great Michael Atherton on strike, Davis’ first throw went several yards wide down the leg side, with iconic umpire Dickie Bird signaling a walk.

Fortunately, he recovered and continued to play test and first-class cricket at a pretty high standard until he retired in 2004.

New Zealand chief selector Gavin Larsen said Davis had an “exceptional gift”.

“He was probably the fastest bowler in the country, he could make any batsman hurry,” Larsen recalls.

“But man, didn’t he throw any balls, it was infuriating – he just couldn’t keep his foot behind the front line.”

Davis also addressed his harsh upbringing in a state house in what he describes as a “rough area” near Wellington, admitting, “I may have been a little wild, but had a good work ethic.”

He also revealed that despite it may sound “weird”, he is now “seeking Christ” and is a member of a Christian men’s group in Queensland.