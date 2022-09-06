Cult mom Lori Vallow’s son is ARRESTED for sexual assault, is held on $10,000 bond

Cult mom Lori Vallow’s eldest son Colby Ryan was jailed on Sunday and charged with sex crimes in Arizona.

Ryan, 26, was booked into Maricopa County Jail on at least one count of sexual assault, according to the county sheriff’s office.

He has since been charged with an additional count, with sources close to the family telling Fox 10 Phoenix that this is ‘a domestic violence-related incident.’

The court documents say that the incident happened on August 31 but wasn’t reported to police until two days later.

Ryan allegedly went into the victim’s home on the 31st. They watched television and then engaged in what investigators called consensual romantic contact.’

Cult mom Lori Vallow’s true crime story comes to light in new three-part Netflix documentary airing on September 14. The story stars Colby (pictured right), who confronts his mom about the murder of his two siblings

However, at one point the alleged victim said they wanted to stop, but Ryan did not comply.

The alleged victim told Ryan after what happened that she was not okay with it and asked him for space, which led to Ryan apologizing and starting to cry, court documents say.

They spoke to Ryan over the phone the next morning in a conversation the alleged victim recorded. Court documents say Ryan ‘agreed that he raped the victim.’

Officials with the county sheriff’s office added that after he was given a Miranda warning, Ryan confessed to the allegations.

His record on the sheriff’s office website shows he was arrested on Saturday and made his first appearance in Maricopa County Superior Court that same day.

Ryan is currently being held on $10,000 bond.

He is scheduled to make his next appearance in that same court on Friday, September 9.

The Ryans had been documenting their marriage on a YouTube channel called ‘Life with the Ryan’s‘ but a month ago, had stopped posting with an explanation.

One of them wrote: ‘Hey YouTube family, sorry there hasn’t been any update on the morning show, we will be postponing for a while. Also we haven’t been posting much. We love and appreciate you all. But things are rough right now, so If you can keep us all in your prayers, we’d appreciate it. Love you all.’

Ryan was last seen in the trailer for the three-episode series Sins of Our Mother as he questioned his mother Lori about why she killed his siblings, 7-year-old Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Lori, 49, is accused of murdering her two kids in September 2019 along with the help of her fifth husband Chad Daybell – whose ‘doomsday’ ideologies are said to have ‘changed’ the mother.

Her eldest son Colby asked his mother during a jailhouse phone call: ‘Are you sorry for me? Or are you sorry for my siblings?’

To which the alleged murderer responded: ‘Well, I’m sorry that you don’t really fully understand the situation.’

JJ’s and Tylee’s bodies were found in Daybell’s Idaho backyard in shallow graves in June 2020, after Lori conspired to cover her tracks. Lori and Daybell were both charged with first-degree murder in 2021.

The groundbreaking documentary revealed the horrifying details behind the murders and Lori’s beliefs that convinced her there was a ‘dark spirit’ inside her daughter, and the only way to ‘free the spirit is to kill the body.’

‘Honestly, Lori and Charles look like they had the ideal marriage,’ a woman’s voice says in the trailer. ‘But her beliefs had become a lot more extreme. After she met Chad Daybell, she changed.’

Colby Ryan, Lori’s oldest son, opened the documentary with a recorded phone call with his mother – where he asked her if she was sorry for her actions

The three-part series dives into Lori’s charges of murder in the killing of her two children. Lori is heard at the start of the documentary apologizing to her eldest son

Chad Daybell, Lori’s fifth husband, was also charged with first-degree murder after the bodies of Tylee, 17, and JJ, 7, were discovered in his backyard

Tylee (left) was last seen on September 8, 2019 while JJ (right) was last seen with his uncle Alex Cox on September 22. Their bodies were found in Daybell’s backyard in June 2020

Vallow, who passed mental competency to stand trial, smiled in court earlier this month during a procedural hearing ahead of her capital murder trial for killing her two children

Lori Vallow in court in Idaho last Tuesday. She was found mentally fit to stand trial for murdering her children, JJ and Tylee, in September 2019. She was seen wearing a band on her wedding finger in court, which she was not wearing at her last court appearance

Chad’s core beliefs were ingrained in apocalyptic teaches that shaped his world and eventually Lori’s. He believed he could ‘distinguish evil spirits from good spirits’ and there would be an apocalypse where only the righteous survive, according to the documentary.

Lori’s doomsday ideologies appeared to have influenced her actions as she apologized on a recorded telephone call with Colby and claimed that he doesn’t ‘fully understand the situation.’

‘I would’ve never thought that you would have done something like this,’ Colby told Lori.

Taken back by Colby’s vague accusation, Lori questioned him. ‘What is it that you think that I’ve done?’ she asked.

The trailer revealed how Lori attempted to make it appear to the public as if her children were fine – even revealing a conversation she had with another woman and claimed her son was ‘safe and happy.’

Haunting footage from Lori’s past showed her talking to a group of people about the importance of being a mother.

‘Being a good mom is very important to me, and a good wife… Being all those things together is not easy, so I’m basically a ticking time bomb.’

The three-part series, Sins of Our Mother, premieres on Netflix on September 14 as Lori and Chad are prepping for trial.

Lori’s doomsday ideologies appeared to have influenced her actions. She picked up her core beliefs from her fifth husband, Chad, who believed he could ‘distinguish evil spirits from good spirits’

Tylee was last seen in Yellowstone National Park on September 8, 2019. Lori’s brother Alex Cox (right) had taken her and JJ on a day trip. Photographs of that day that show Tylee and JJ with their uncle, smiling and trusting, were released by investigators when they still hoped they might find the children alive

The chilling Netflix trailer reveals the details behind the deaths of Tylee and JJ as Lori pretended her children were safe upon them disappearing in September 2019

In this Tuesday, June 9, 2020, file aerial photo, investigators search for the human remains of JJ and Taylee at Chad Daybell’s residence in the 200 block of 1900 east, in Salem, Idaho

JJ’s (left) and Tylee’s (right) bodies were found in Daybell’s Idaho backyard in shallow graves in June 2020, after Lori conspired to cover her tracks

Lori recently appeared in an Idaho court for a procedural hearing on August 16, ahead of her capital murder trial.

She grimaced and giggled throughout the hearing while turning to her attorneys and looking back into the gallery.

At the time of the children’s deaths in September 2019, Lori became increasingly involved with Chad, a doomsday preacher who was married to a different woman at the time.

Strangely, Lori’s husband and Chad’s wife, Tammy Daybell, died under mysterious circumstances around the same time the kids went missing.

Tammy was killed in October 2019 – two weeks before the pair secretly married in Hawaii. The couple have been charged with her death.

Lori is charged with conspiring to kill her former estranged husband, Charles Vallow, with the help of her now-deceased brother, Alex Cox.

Cox killed Lori’s estranged husband, Charles Vallow, in July 2019. He claimed he intervened in a domestic dispute between his sister and Charles, before he shot his brother-in-law in self-defense.

He then joined Lori and her kids on a trip to Yellowstone National Park on September 8. It was the last time Tylee was seen alive.

Cox died three months after the disappearance of the two children from a brain aneurysm.

Their indictments allege that the couple became convinced that their victims were zombies who had been possessed by dark spirits and could only be released through death.

Chad’s children have spoken out previously about their belief that Lori is setting him up, and that she and her dead brother Alex Cox are responsible for the kids’ deaths.

Lori refused to enter a plea on the murder charges so a judge entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

Her trial is due to begin in January 2023.

Tammy and Charles died around the time JJ and Tylee went missing in September 2019. Charles was shot while Tammy died in her sleep

Before marrying Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell was married to Tammy Daybell, who died in October 2019. Authorities grew suspicious when Chad Daybell married Lori Vallow just two weeks, and Tammy Daybell’s body was exhumed. Although the autopsy results have never been publicly released, but Tammy Daybell’s son, Garth Daybell said last year authorities told him they believe his mother died by asphyxiation