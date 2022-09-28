Cuddle therapist charges $2,000 for her physical touch services but insists there is NOTHING sexual

A cuddle therapist has revealed what is and isn’t included with her $2,000-a-night service, confirming that the profession has nothing to do with sex.

Missy Robinson, 43, from the Gold Coast, has been a part-time cuddle therapist since the beginning of the year.

Armed with her “hug sutra” book that shows 99 different hugs, the mental health professional goes between her clients’ homes and shares the love.

Missy Robinson, 43, pictured, from the Gold Coast is a part-time cuddle therapist – she revealed exactly what the job entails

She often ‘eats’ with clients before or after cuddling on their couch or in their bed

“We all need hugs every day, it’s the key to our survival,” Missy told FEMAIL.

“They say you need four hugs a day to survive, six to maintain our happiness levels, and eight to thrive,” she said.

She explained that her job description raises a lot of eyebrows because people assume that cuddling will lead to something sexual, especially between men and women.

“I’m not a sex worker and I’ve never seen clients try to do something like that to me,” she said.

She even explained that there are many rules.

“Before we meet, they sign an agreement that explains the rules. This includes information about what’s called the swimsuit area,” she said.

“There should be no touching in that area and it should be covered at all times.”

She will often wear a baggy T-shirt and leggings to her cuddle dates, but it all depends on the client.

Although she admits it is a very intimate job – there is nothing sexual about it – all cuddles are done ‘fully clothed’ and do not include ‘touching in the swimwear areas’

“Even though there’s nothing sexual about it, sometimes people get excited and embarrassed, but we just deal with it in a grown-up way,” she said.

“Touch can trigger these reactions, it’s only natural, but we’ll leave it at that,” she said.

The session can be held on the couch or in bed, highlighting every possible cuddle combination in her cuddle guide.

“Customers can flip through the book and ask to try different things, there are a few that I personally like but wouldn’t do with customers because they are too intimate.

There are others that most people really like, one involves lying side by side with our legs intertwined, another seeing them in the fetal position with their head on my stomach.

Missy has been involved in mental health for eight years and works with SANE Australia.

Missy battled her own mental health demons for 20 years after developing PTSD and bipolar when she was raped while serving in the military – she gained 60 pounds while trying medication, but recently lost everything

Cuddle therapy is only part of her work in the industry, she also helps people rebuild their self-confidence and shares her own mental health story.

Missy has struggled with bipolar and PTSD for twenty years.

It took her years to seek help for her mental health, and when she did, she nearly died, after claiming to be getting lithium poisoning from the psychotropic medication.

Missy ‘nearly died’ trying to get her mental health on track and had to focus on non-medical therapies to improve – that’s why she’s so passionate about mental health treatments

“I knew the risks, but at that point decided to put my mental health ahead of my physical health,” she said.

She quickly piled on 60 kilograms before becoming seriously unwell.

“I went to the hospital and stopped taking the medication and haven’t taken anything since. I had to acquire skills to improve my mental health without the help of drugs.

She worked to lose the weight and for the last five years she felt “on top of it.”

Missy recently created a sexy calendar to raise money for SANE, her chosen mental health charity, and says it was about finding her confidence.

“I think for me it was about being able to make my own choice for my body, nobody forced me,” she said.

While making the calendar, she also shot additional photos and videos that she hides behind a paywall on Only Fans.

Missy created a sexy calendar to celebrate her newfound confidence, raise money for SANE and regain ownership of her body and sexual identity

‘This is an addition to the calendar, the money goes to helping people. None of that is X-rated content, it’s just another source of income.”

Missy says that every work she does is different – but helps her work for the greater good – a world where mental health is treated with respect and kindness.

The 43-year-old has only recently been doing cuddle therapy, but already feels the positive impact she has on the lives of her clients.

Most of her clients are regulars and book a week in advance.

These people need help with everything from PTSD to being able to find a human connection after a breakup.

Most of them are men, but Missy says she doesn’t feel triggered or threatened when she works with them.

“I know that men are often the ones who need such services because they can be overlooked when it comes to mental health support,” she said.

“A girl called me after her boyfriend of two and a half years walked away from her without explanation.

She is currently on her way to Jakarta where she will work for SANE on developing mental health projects between Australia and Indonesia

“She was devastated and just needed a mummy hug, but she had no friends or family around.

“So I went to her,” she said.

While the $2000 package attracts the most attention, it’s certainly not the most popular. Packages start at $150 for an hour, but are cheaper for veterans and retirement card holders.

“People usually go for the two-hour meal package, where you’re cuddled and eaten,” she said.

Missy says that while all her entities are separate, all her efforts are focused on improving mental health outcomes for everyone

Missy compares her services to those of a psychologist because everything she talks to her clients is confidential.

She says it can also resemble a massage.

‘The skin is the largest organ and the gateway to our emotional capacity. Some people hate the idea of ​​being touched, but we’re all programmed to need it.’

“In some ways I work as a massage therapist, using touch as a way to relieve people of their pain.”

Missy says she can only do the cuddle therapy job part-time because it’s exhausting and she needs to protect her own energy so she can continue to help others.

She is currently working on getting accredited with the DVA and NDIS so she can help more people in need.