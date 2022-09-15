Cubs pitcher Adrian Sampson exchanges words with Mets’ Pete Alonso after drawing a walk in 4-1 win

Pete Alonso feuded with pitcher Adrian Simpson on Tuesday when the Chicago Cubs defeated the New York Mets again (4-1) in back-to-back games of a three-game series.

Alonso, 27, barely missed a two-run home run in the first inning when he made an error on the hook, and the batter furiously knocked his bat down after he walked.

That was a sign from Sampson, and the two were caught on tape exchanging some heated words before the umpires spoke directly to each of them.

Pete Alonso threw his bat to vent frustration at the Mets’ loss to the Cubs on Tuesday

Referees had to intervene to stop the bickering between the two opponents

“I was like, ‘Just don’t do that.’ It doesn’t look good. It’s not part of our game,” Sampson said in a post-match interview. “It was a non issue. I have a lot of respect for the man. […] There are no hard feelings.’

Alonso replied: ‘I wasn’t angry that he didn’t throw the ball into the zone, I was angry that the wind blew him wrong. […] It’s just two guys in the thick of it, just competing. He is clearly a very competitive person and so am I. There’s no bad blood or anything like that.’

Alonso later launched his 34th homer in the ninth inning against Brandon Hughes, who retired the side to finish it.

New York had only four hits against three Cubs pitchers and was booed by the Citi Field crowd of 26,435.

The Mets’ two defeats to Chicago this week and a Braves win against the Giants on Tuesday have now narrowed New York’s lead in the NL East by half a game.

The Mets also dropped four consecutive home games for the first time since September last year.

“We are a very good team and I feel we have what it takes to overcome this adversity,” said Alonso.

Alonso argued with Sampson after Cubs pitcher told him not to bat again

Adrian Sampson threw six scoreless innings for the first time in his MLB . career

Sampson (2-5) gave up two hits and four walks in six shutout-innings. He knocked out three and stood up to the Grom.

“I think it helps me because the external factor is everyone expects him to win, so there’s no pressure on me at all,” said Sampson. “I think he has more pressure on him to perform than on me.”

The 30-year old righthander is pitching for his third Major League-team in five seasons, plus a shaky 2020 year with the Korean Baseball Organization. He had never pitched six scoreless innings in the majors before, although he did well on the mound this month.

“I just couldn’t keep him under pressure,” said Mets manager Buck Showalter.

Ian Happ homered in the second inning after scoring in the first alongside number 9 batter David Bote.

Aided by a throwing error by catcher James McCann, Chicago scored twice off deGrom in the fourth on Yan Gomes’ sacrifice fly and Patrick Wisdom’s safety squeeze.

Bote went deep against reliever Seth Lugo in the seventh to make it 4-0 and give the Cubs their second win in a row against the Mets after winning 5-2 in the series on Monday.