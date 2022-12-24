Cubans search for holiday food amid deepening crisis

HAVANA (AP) — As Belkis Fajardo, 69, walks the bustling streets of downtown Havana with a bag of lettuce and onions in hand, she wonders how she will feed her family during the holiday season.

Scarcity and economic turmoil are nothing new to Cuba, but Fajardo is one of many Cubans to note that this year is different thanks to rising inflation and widening deficits.

“We’ll see what we can scrap together to cook before the end of the year,” Fajardo said. “Everything is very expensive… so you buy things little by little if you can. And if you can’t, you don’t eat.”

Basic goods such as chicken, beef, eggs, milk, flour and toilet paper are difficult and often impossible to find in state stores.

When they appear, they are often available at high prices, either from casual shops, resellers, or high-end stores open only to those with foreign currency.

It’s well outside the range of the average Cuban state salary, about 5,000 pesos per month, or $29 USD at the island’s more commonly used informal exchange rate. Nearby, a pound of pork knuckle sold for 450 pesos (about $2.60).

“Not everyone can buy things, not everyone has a family that sends remittances (money from abroad),” Fajardo said. “With the money my daughter earns and my pension, we try to buy what we can, but it is very difficult.”

In October, the Cuban government reported that inflation had risen 40% over the past year, significantly impacting the purchasing power of many on the island.

While Fajardo managed to buy vegetables, rice and beans, she still has no meat for Christmas or New Year.

The shortages are among a number of factors fueling wider discontent on the island, which has sparked protests in recent years and an emerging migratory flight from Cuba. On Friday, US authorities reported that Cubans had been stopped 34,675 times along the Mexican border in November, a 21% increase from 28,848 times in October.

The discontent was made even more apparent in Cuba’s local elections last month, when 31.5% of eligible voters did not vote – a stark contrast to the nearly 100% turnout during Fidel Castro’s lifetime.

Despite being the highest abstention rate the country had seen since the Cuban Revolution, the government still hailed it as “a victory”. However, in a speech to Cuban lawmakers last week, President Miguel Díaz-Canel acknowledged the government’s shortcomings in dealing with the country’s complex mix of crises, particularly food shortages.

“I feel immense dissatisfaction that I have not been able, through the leadership of the country, to achieve the results that the Cuban people need to achieve the long-awaited and awaited prosperity,” he said.

The confession provoked a standing ovation in the congressional assembly, which consisted solely of politicians from Díaz-Canel’s communist party.

But Ricardo Torres, a Cuban and economics fellow at American University in Washington, said he saw the words as “pointless” without a real plan to address the discontent.

“People want answers from their government,” he said. “No words – answers.”

For years, the Caribbean nation has shed much of the blame for its economic turmoil through the United States’ six-decade trade embargo against Cuba, which has stifled much of the island’s economy. However, many observers, including Torres, insist that government mismanagement of the economy and unwillingness to embrace the private sector are also to blame.

On Friday, a long line of Cubans waited outside an empty state-run butcher shop, waiting for a coveted item: a pork knuckle to feed their families on New Year’s Eve.

About a dozen people The Associated Press asked for an interview said they were afraid to speak up, including one who said “it could affect us.”

Estrella, 67, has been coming to the state butcher every morning for more than two weeks, waiting for her turn to buy pork to share with her children, grandchildren and siblings. So far she has run dry.

Although pork can be purchased from private butchers, it is often much more expensive than at state-run facilities, which subsidize prices.

So she waits, hoping she can cook Cuba’s traditional holiday dish.

“If we’re lucky, we can buy it today,” she said. “If we’re not, we’ll be back tomorrow.”