Cuba Gooding Jr. smirks as he returns to court to face woman he groped

Cuba Gooding Jr. returned to court in Manhattan on Thursday to face the woman he groped in a nightclub in 2019 while reading a victim statement in court.

Gooding Jr. previously pleaded guilty to one count of violent touching. The charges related to a 2018 incident involving a waitress at TAO in New York City.

That woman was not in court on Thursday, but another victim, Kelsey Harbert, was.

Kelsey was the woman whose breast he stroked at the Magic Hour Rooftop in New York City in 2019.

The case is virtually closed, but the parties returned to court on Thursday to have Herbert read her victim statement.

She will later hold a press conference with her attorney, Gloria Allred.

After reporting the incident to the police, Gooding Jr. charged with a range of other offenses in both LA and New York, including forcible kissing and touching waitresses.

He has always denied doing anything wrong and claimed all acts were consensual, but apologized for making women feel “uncomfortable”.

The plea agreement was reached in April this year.

If he adheres to the terms, the charge will be reduced to a felony and his criminal record will be cleared.

Harbert says it’s too soft a deal for Gooding Jr.

Gooding Jr faced six groping charges for three alleged incidents that took place in 2018 and 2019.

One of the women claimed that Gooding had pinched her bottom.

Another said he squeezed her chest on the Magic Hour rooftop in New York City last June.

A woman claimed he raped her in a hotel room in 2013. He has not been charged for that claim.