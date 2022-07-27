Crystal Palace complete £8.5m signing of Chris Richards from Bayern Munich

Crystal Palace have confirmed the signing of Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards to a five-year deal.

The 22-year-old American central defender came over from FC Dallas in 2018 and has been loaned to Hoffenheim since February 2021.

Richards told the Palace website: ‘I grew up watching the Premier League and of course grew up watching (Wilfried) Zaha, so it will be cool to spend some time with them (the players) on the pitch. and be a part of it. historic club.

‘I can not wait for it. The kind of project I’ve seen (attracted me).

“There are a lot of young players, but also young players who have a lot of struggle.

“Palace is a club that seems like they’re always fighting.”

Eagles chairman Steve Parish said: “Chris is a hugely talented young player and he brings a lot of experience at a high level for his age, and he is also an established international for the US national side.

“I had the great pleasure of spending some time with him and his family yesterday and I know he will fit in well with the club and I’m sure he will become a fan favourite.

“Competition can only drive him and our squad forward.”