Crypto Users Should Not Fall for Crypto Dating Scams [Things You Should Be Aware Of]

Tinder Swindler, a recently published Netflix show, shows how scammers scheme into making their dates trust them. Despite the show not specifying crypto scams where the potential scammer promises the victim of huge gains from the crypto industry, the show depicts how the criminal schemes on the gullibility of the victim.

An estimated $139 million worth of cryptocurrency was scammed by romance scammers, according to a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) report on February 2022.

Crypto romance scammers do not only victimise those who are trying to find love through dating apps like Bumble, Tinder, and Hinge. Some use other social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, or WhatsApp and act like their actions were mistakes.

Crypto traders should be wary as scammers level up in their scheme of exploiting victims. The following are some red flags that people should know.

Scammers do not seem like they plan to scam one.

Crypto dating scams are not evident initially, unlike Nigerian prince scams where an unknown individual sends an email that offers money. Studies report that Nigerian prince scammers make their scams obvious to eliminate individuals who will not fall for them. Crypto dating scammers gain the trust of their victims by investing a lot of time with them until the victim is ripe for exploitation.

Most crypto dating scams use “she zhu pan” or “pig butchering” as the process involves flattering the victim before scammers con them. This is similar to a farmer that feeds a pig before being slaughtered.

Reported cases show patterns where scammers try to gain the trust of their potential victims for months before opening up on the potential of crypto. Web users are prone to be victims of crypto scams and not only those who are into crypto investments.

Scammers even introduce victims to buy their first crypto investment through legitimate crypto exchanges like Coinbase or Binance. Traders are interested in learning about crypto investment to maximise their earning potential.

To prevent this, many online platforms can be a good source of information, like Binance, Kucoin, or Bitcoin Up, which have highly-regarded content that provides tips to traders on how to avoid such scams that occur in such exchanges.

“Social engineering” is manipulating individuals to fall prey to these scams. Not only do the crypto newbies fall into victims, but these scammers also target crypto-project tech-savvy founders.

Scammers use crypto the way illegal actors use gift cards.

Online gift cards were the former favourite choice of scammers for victims to buy. Recently, scammers shifted to crypto as their main choice. Online gift cards provide less protection for clients compared to cash transfers. However, this became better with crypto, which has decentralised features with nil to zero client protection.

Tricksters defraud their victims into sending crypto to strangers who have gained the trust of their victims. Crypto users should never send crypto to online strangers. However, there are ways in which victims can be defrauded even without them sending crypto to the scammer.

Scammers encourage victims to create their accounts for lucrative investments.

A long list of scam websites is updated on the Global Anti-Scam Organisation. These websites are commonly used in pig butchering. Accounts are set up on one of these sites, which their peer scammers control. These sites often provide a false sense of security because of how the sites look and feel.

Through “liquidity mining” or “liquidity pools“, scammers promise huge returns. They pretend to help the victim gain huge returns and instruct them where to invest. However, scams still happen on legitimate crypto sites such as Uniswap.

Scammers guide the victim into investing funds into scammer-controlled coins. Half of all the Uniswap token listings are facing as per the report of a November 2021 study. There are scam listings labelled as that of major cryptocurrencies but use contrasting smart contracts. After the victim has invested in these listings, scammers will withdraw all the liquidity in the pool, leaving the investor with nothing.

Users should not use their crypto wallets to sign unfamiliar contracts.

Scammers assist their victims in transferring their crypto from centralised exchange accounts onto Ethereum through a crypto wallet such as MetaMask. Newbies often are confused about how crypto wallets work, and these do not alert users to red flags.

Users are prone to getting their funds swindled out of their crypto addresses once their crypto is on-chain and they sign a malicious contract through their wallet. Users should not click links from strangers who do not even show their faces.

Users should be wary and aware of possible crypto attacks.

Scammers tell their victims they are not ready or too shy to be seen in person or on a video call. However, these scammers do not want to show themselves in person because they are not using their real photos. Instead, they use photos of other people.

Conclusion

Individuals should be careful when trusting; thus, be wary if a potential partner becomes obsessed with money in any conversation.