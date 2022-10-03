A woman who mistakenly had $10.4 million transferred to her account in a Crypto.com bungle and kept it has been charged with similar violations.

Daily Mail Australia can finally reveal the face of Thevamanogari Manivel, who police allege not only made off with the money, but was involved in another alleged crime that netted her another $11,750.

Manivel faces two charges of dealing in the proceeds of crime, which carry maximum sentences in Victoria of 20 years each.

Thevamanogari Manivel in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on 27 September 2022

Crypto.com mistakenly transferred nearly $10.4 million to Thevamanogari Manivel

It remains unclear how police allege Manivel allegedly got her hands on the small amount, but they are in no doubt how the millions of dollars ended up in her Commonwealth Bank account.

Manivel appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday via video link from her new home at the Dame Phyllis Frost Centre.

Dressed in a blue windbreaker in prison, Manivel appeared relatively comfortable, waving enthusiastically to the camera when spoken to.

She had spent her 30th birthday last month locked in a cell following her arrest by Melbourne detectives in March.

Manivel had spent nearly a year before that with Crypto’s millions in her possession, police allege.

The $10,474,143 error was only discovered during a company audit just before last Christmas.

The error occurred when Crypto.com intended to issue a $100 refund in May 2021, but mistakenly entered an account number in a field intended for the dollar amount when making the wire transfer.

Fraud squad detectives believe Manivel and her co-accused, Jatinder Singh, knew they were not entitled to the money and went about hiding and spending it in the months before they were arrested.

Little is publicly known about Singh’s involvement in the alleged crime.

But it is understood he faces similar charges to Manivel’s.

On Tuesday, the court heard Manivel claimed she was tricked by Singh into thinking the money was hers to handle as she pleased.

Thilagavathy Gangadory – the sister of Thevamanogari Manivel – allegedly received this home on the back of a massive Crypto.com mistake

The dream home was surrounded by weeds and appeared to have been abandoned earlier this month

Manivel’s lawyer, Jessica Willard, told the court that her client did not know the money could have been stolen.

Singh, whose relationship with Manivel remains unknown, had allegedly told her he had won $10.4m.

“The whole issue in relation to Ms Manivel is the element of dishonesty – whether she knew the money was stolen or not,” Ms Willard said.

The court heard Manivel had insisted on her version of events at her arrest in March, telling police her co-accused had ‘won the money’.

Singh had made similar claims when detectives eventually knocked on his door.

“That’s what he says in his interview, too,” Ms. Willard said.

Commonwealth Bank representatives claim that the couple had been well informed that the money had been transferred in error.

Ms Willard will grill a CBA representative next month when the case returns to court about how its investigation was conducted.

“They say there was contact along the way to warn her about the funds. CBA is really the crucial witness in relation to Ms Manivel,’ she said.

Prosecutor Vanessa Kambouropoulos told the court that the bank had kept a register of its correspondence with the accused.

The view earlier this month outside the million-dollar property Crypto bought

The court refused Daily Mail Australia access to a summary of charges laid by police against the couple.

What is known about the case stems mainly from civil suits brought by Crypto.com, which has used megastars such as Matt Damon to advertise and allegedly splashed $25 million on AFL and AFLW sponsorship deals.

Barristers acting for the company have served paperwork with the Supreme Court of Victoria in a bid to get its money back from Crank.

In a further twist, Manivel’s sister Thilagavathy Gangadory is included in the Supreme Court’s civil suite.

Documents state that when Crypto.com tried to get its money back from Manivel, $1.35 million had already been spent on a luxury home and the rest had been moved to other accounts.

The house registration had been transferred to Malaysia-based Ms Gangadory before Crypto.com was able to take out freezing orders against her in March.

Despite Ms Gangadory’s inclusion in the civil trial, it is understood police have not brought any criminal charges against her.

Weed takes root in the home bought with proceeds from a crypto bundle

A child’s ride-on toy lies abandoned in the weeds of the home Crypto bought

The ‘Crypto House’, filled with long, ugly weeds, showed the obvious signs of neglect earlier this month when visited by Daily Mail Australia.

The cryptocurrency had endured a rapid decline in the month of May last year when the glitch occurred.

The Craigieburn home, which has four bathrooms, a home gym and cinema, was bought on February 3, Herald Sun reported at the time.

Four days later, Crypto.com issued freezing orders against Manivel’s bank account, but court documents show that the $10.1 million had already been moved to another joint account, and $430,000 had been transferred to her daughter, Raveena Vijian, who also does not appear to have been charged. with any crime and it is not suggested that she has committed any crime/

The company subsequently filed a case in the Supreme Court with a view to getting the cost of the house back plus 10 per cent. interest.

The case succeeded by default as neither Ms Gangadory nor her legal representatives attended court or filed a defence.

Judge James Dudley Elliott ordered Ms Gangadory to pay Crypto.com $1.35 million, interest of $27,369 and costs and for the Craigieburn house to be sold.

“It has been established that the Craigieburn property was acquired with funds traceable to the improper payment and would never have been in Gangadory’s hands had the improper payment not been made,” Mr Elliott said in sentencing .

Thevamanogari Manivel reportedly bought a luxury home (pictured) in the Melbourne suburb of Craigieburn after receiving a $10,474,143 wire transfer.

‘Thus Gangadory was unjustly enriched by receiving the purchase price of the Craigieburn property from the wrongful payment.

“I was therefore satisfied that the orders relating to the sale of the Craigieburn property were appropriate.”

The Commercial Division of the Victorian Supreme Court heard the case in May, but Justice Elliott’s judgement was only made available last month.

Because Ms Gangadory was not represented in court, Judge Elliott wrote that “references to the facts of this case based on such undisputed evidence are necessarily open to challenge if Gangadory ever seeks to set aside the default judgment”.

The judge added that she ‘has not responded to any of the correspondence from (Crypto.com’s) lawyers’ and that ‘the effect of not filing an appearance is that the allegations in the statement of claim are deemed to be admitted’.

Separate orders have reportedly been made regarding the rest of the money transferred to Manivel.

Crypto.com’s lawyers, Cornwalls Law, told Daily Mail Australia that as the case is before the courts, it was unable to comment.