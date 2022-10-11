Crypto.com: Read list of ways Manivel, Singh couple allegedly splurged mistakenly transferred $10.4m

A couple who pocketed $10.4 million mistakenly transferred to an account in a Crypto.com bungle allegedly went on a multimillion-dollar spending spree.

Jatinder Singh waved and said the words ‘I love you’ to his partner Thevamanogari Manivel, 40, who police allege along with him stole the millions mistakenly transferred to her account in a Crypto.com glitch.

Both appeared in Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday via video link from separate jail cells.

The pair face up to 20 years behind bars each if found guilty of stealing the money from the Commonwealth Bank, where Crypto.com mistakenly transferred the money.

The court heard $2 million in cash is missing, plus another $1 million in assets.

Detective Senior Constable Conor Healy said Manivel – a Malaysian citizen in Australia on a student visa – had been picked up at Melbourne Airport loaded with luggage, wads of cash and a one-way ticket to Malaysia.

She had previously transferred $4 million to an HSBC bank account in Malaysia, of which $2 million was later returned, but the other $2 million was quickly transferred to unknown accounts, the detective said.

The court heard that four houses had been bought with the ill-gotten cash – all of which had been frozen by the High Court as part of ongoing civil action brought there by Crypto.com.

Senior Constable Healy alleged that $8 million had been transferred from Manivel’s account between December 24 last year and February.

Of this, $1.2 million was used to buy a luxury home in Craigieburn and a $56,000 deposit went on a home in Mickleham.

Police allege that Manivel showered gifts on his daughters, giving $500,000 to one, $430,000 to another and $200,000 to a third daughter.

Another $70,000 was used to buy a car for her daughter in Melbourne and $1.2 million gifted to one of Singh’s associates to pay off his mortgage on a property in Mickleham.

The rest was allegedly blown on furniture, art and other luxury items.

The dream home was surrounded by weeds and appeared to have been abandoned earlier this month

The court heard that Singh had been a regular trader of cryptocurrency and used his debit card to accumulate $49,000 in his Crypto.com wallet.

The $10,474,143 error was first discovered by Crypto.com in a corporate audit just before last Christmas.

The court heard the company had attempted to issue a $100 refund to Manivel’s account after Singh had used it to carry out several trades.

A Crypto.com manager told the court that it was unusual for a trader not to use his own account, which meant the refund, as Singh could not confirm that he intended to use his partner’s account.

A Melbourne company contracted to Crypto.com made the mistake when an employee working in Bulgaria accidentally copied and pasted the account number of his previous job into the refund amount sent back to Manivel’s account.

Police allege the money was moved out of Manivel’s account hours after it was discovered by the couple.

When the bug was discovered a year later, Singh claimed to police that he believed he had ‘won’ the money in a ‘Crypto.com competition’.

The court heard Manivel claimed she was duped by Singh into thinking the money was hers to handle as she pleased.

While Singh did not file any application for bail on Tuesday, Manivel continues to apply for it.

Police have opposed Manivel being released back into society, claiming she has the means to disappear.

Her brother is hoping to get her out on $10,000 bail.

Thilagavathy Gangadory – the sister of Thevamanogari Manivel – allegedly received this home on the back of a massive Crypto.com mistake

At an earlier hearing, Manivel’s attorney, Jessica Willard, told the court that her client did not know the money could have been stolen.

“The whole issue in relation to Ms Manivel is the element of dishonesty – whether she knew the money was stolen or not,” Ms Willard said.

The court heard Manivel had insisted on her version of events at her arrest in March, telling police her co-accused had ‘won the money’.

Singh had made similar claims when detectives eventually knocked on his door.

“That’s what he says in his interview, too,” Ms. Willard said.

Commonwealth Bank representatives claim that the couple had been well informed that the money had been transferred in error.

What is known about the case stems mainly from civil suits brought by Crypto.com, which has used megastars such as Matt Damon to advertise and allegedly splashed $25 million on AFL and AFLW sponsorship deals.

Barristers acting for the company have served paperwork with the Supreme Court of Victoria in a bid to get its money back from Crank.

In a further twist, Manivel’s sister Thilagavathy Gangadory is included in the Supreme Court’s civil suite.

Documents state that when Crypto.com tried to get its money back from Manivel, $1.35 million had already been spent on a luxury home and the rest had been moved to other accounts.

The house registration had been transferred to Malaysia-based Ms Gangadory before Crypto.com was able to take out freezing orders against her in March.

Despite Ms Gangadory’s inclusion in the civil trial, it is understood police have not brought any criminal charges against her.

The ‘Crypto House’, filled with long, ugly weeds, showed the obvious signs of neglect earlier this month when visited by Daily Mail Australia.

The cryptocurrency had endured a rapid decline in the month of May last year when the glitch occurred.

The Craigieburn home, which has four bathrooms, a home gym and cinema, was bought on February 3, Herald Sun reported at the time.

Four days later, Crypto.com issued freezing orders against Manivel’s bank account, but court documents show that the $10.1 million had already been moved to another joint account and $430,000 had been transferred to her daughter.

The company subsequently filed a case in the Supreme Court with a view to getting the cost of the house back plus 10 per cent. interest.

The case succeeded by default as neither Ms Gangadory nor her legal representatives attended court or filed a defence.

Judge James Dudley Elliott ordered Ms Gangadory to pay Crypto.com $1.35 million, interest of $27,369 and costs and for the Craigieburn house to be sold.

“It has been established that the Craigieburn property was acquired with funds traceable to the improper payment and would never have been in Gangadory’s hands had the improper payment not been made,” Mr Elliott said in sentencing .

Thevamanogari Manivel reportedly bought a luxury home (pictured) in the Melbourne suburb of Craigieburn after receiving a $10,474,143 wire transfer.

‘Thus Gangadory was unjustly enriched by receiving the purchase price of the Craigieburn property out of the wrongful payment.

‘I was therefore satisfied that the orders relating to the sale of the Craigieburn property were appropriate.’

The Commercial Division of the Victorian Supreme Court heard the case in May, but Justice Elliott’s judgement was only made available last month.

Because Ms Gangadory was not represented in court, Judge Elliott wrote that “references to the facts of this case based on such undisputed evidence are necessarily open to challenge if Gangadory ever seeks to set aside the default judgment”.

The judge added that she ‘has not responded to any of the correspondence from (Crypto.com’s) lawyers’ and that ‘the effect of not filing an appearance is that the allegations in the claim are deemed to have been admitted’.

Separate orders have reportedly been made regarding the rest of the money transferred to Manivel.

Crypto.com’s lawyers, Cornwalls Law, told Daily Mail Australia that as the case is before the courts, it was unable to comment.