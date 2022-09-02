Crying into voice memos, sound baths and therapy: Adele’s guide to getting over a divorce

Advertisement

She once admitted that she was “f*****g devastated” by her high-profile divorce in 2019.

And adorn the cover of ELLE magazineIn the October issue of Adele, she confessed to “crying into voice memos” and even trying “sound baths and therapy” in her darkest moments after the split.

The 34-year-old singer, who went public with her new partner Rich Paul last November, revealed how she is now as “happy as she will ever be” after finding love again.

After the divorce, Adele confessed, “It was horrible, I flew through this house like a wasp.”

As loneliness seeped in at the start of the pandemic, she suffered multiple panic attacks before committing to a routine that would help her “get centered.”

She revealed how she “cryed in voice memos” and tried Hollywood remedies such as “meditation and sound baths” in addition to “therapy” to get over the breakup.

The singer explained that she “started lifting weights and boxing every day” to feel strong in her body.

Adele also added how a reconciliation with her estranged father, Mark Evans, “liberated little me” — before his death from cancer in 2021.

She started a new romance with American sports agent Rich, 39, who is six years her senior and is hugely successful through his representation of numerous prominent NBA players.

Speaking about her new relationship, she gushed, “I’ve never been so in love. I am obsessed with him.

‘I’m just in love! I am happy as I will ever be. I might as well be married.’

In January, the vocal powerhouse was alleged to have splurged “$58 million” on a fourth property – Sylvester Stallone’s mega mansion in Beverly Hills that has been on the market for most of the year. And now the house turns out to be a new love nest for the singer and her boyfriend.

During a previous interview with rolling stoneAdele described her relationship with Rich as the most “incredible, candid and easiest” relationship she’s ever had.

She also admitted she was “f*****g devastated” by her divorce from Simon after realizing she “didn’t remember who she was.”

Adele said, “I didn’t really know myself.” I thought I had done it. I don’t know if it was because my Saturn was returning or if it was because I was well into my thirties, but I just didn’t like who I was. I didn’t know that well myself.

Adele and Simon’s divorce was finalized in March last year, nearly two years after they split.

It came in the wake of reports that Adele was forced to use mediators to split her £140 million ($190 million) net worth during proceedings.

The October issue of ELLE UK will be available to purchase from September 1.