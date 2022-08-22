Cruz Beckham wears a SPICE GIRLS T-shirt while performing on stage in Miami

He is determined to follow in the footsteps of his mother Victoria after she achieved worldwide fame as part of the Spice Girls.

And Cruz Beckham had all the signs of success on Monday when he took the stage to perform in Miami with a rock band.

The aspiring singer, 17, updated his Instagram account as he wowed fans with his show, while also paying tribute to his famous mother by wearing an official T-shirt from her former band.

David and Victoria’s youngest son looked effortlessly cool at night, opting for a rock star look to perform.

After his first set, the former model removed the logo-decorated T-shirt and revealed a white camisole.

Looking elated to perform, Cruz wore his baseball cap backwards and also wore baggy jeans from Drew – a brand co-founded by Justin Bieber.

His choice of pants wasn’t the only one that resembled the Canadian singer, as one fan suggested Cruz looked “like Bieber.”

Cruz captioned his latest grid post: “That was fun.”

A fan later commented “Spice Boy” as his proud grandmother Sandra Beckham also gushed about his performance by putting a heart and clapping emojis.

Cruz’s appearance comes after his father David joined him in Miami on Saturday night to watch his older brother Romeo play with Inter Miami’s reserve team.

Loving dad: David Beckham, 47, enjoyed a night out with sons Romeo, 19, and Cruz to watch his club Inter Miami play on Saturday

David shared a sweet photo with his two boys after the game, in which the team took home the win.

Smiling for the snap on the pitch, David donned a blue suit with a baby pink shirt underneath.

Cruz threw an arm around him, who opted for baggy cargo pants, a white long-sleeved T-shirt, and electric blue Nike Jordan sneakers.

While Romeo towered over his father in gray shorts and a white graphic design T-shirt, both from Puma.

David and Romeo called the match an important one and were no doubt happy with the result – Inter Miami defeated Toronto 2-1.

“Nice evening tonight with the guys @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham watching the team play an important game,” David wrote in the post’s caption.

Romeo currently lives in the city of Florida and plays as a forward for Inter Miami II, the reserve team.

A few hours earlier, David’s wife Victoria took to Instagram to share a photo of him wearing a Posh Spice T-shirt with her face on it.

Revealing that she took daughter Harper for shopping and found the top, Victoria wrote: ‘Apparently I’m having a moment’.

In an ode to her days as a Spice Girl, David threw her signature peace sign as she pouted for the snap.

“@Davidbeckham was always my biggest fan,” the fashion designer joked.

Cruz took part in the Posh action, who also snapped a photo in the T-shirt and shared it in his stories before changing to a more neutral look for the football game.

