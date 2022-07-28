Cruz Beckham shares family yacht snap with David, Victoria and Harper

Cruz Beckham shared a sweet family photo on Wednesday as he and his loved ones continued to soak up the sun during their hunting holiday in St Tropez.

Amid swirling speculation about a feud between Victoria Beckham, 48, and son Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz, 27, Cruz posed with VB, father David, 47, sister Harper, 11, and personal trainer Bobby Rich.

He captioned the snap ‘fam’ as David replied, ‘Family is everything.’

Victoria also wrote: ‘Love you all so much!!! Xxxx.’

The Beckhams live it up on a £1.6million-a-week superyacht on their family trip – but haven’t accompanied the eldest Beckham child Brooklyn or his new bride Nicola.

Brooklyn instead partied with Nicola’s siblings, as she celebrated her grandmother, Bunny’s 94th birthday, on Sunday.

Fans have been wondering for weeks if Victoria has had a falling out with her new daughter-in-law, after noticing that the couple – who used to flit about each other’s photos online – had been in virtual silence for quite some time.

The alleged spat began at their wedding, when it was reported that former Spice Girls member and footballer David was not at their table.

An onlooker claimed that the Beckhams were “not in the foreground” and that the “wedding was all about the Peltz family.”

Since then, Nicola and Victoria have barely liked each other’s photos on social media, despite always supporting each other online.

And the rumors were heightened when fans noticed Brooklyn was missing from his family vacation last week.

Nicola, who tied the knot with the budding chef in May, showed off her husband’s allegiance by posting an adorable clip of Brooklyn reading a birthday card to the 94-year-old Peltz matriarch during the celebration on Instagram, in which he thanked her for letting him into her ‘beautiful family’.

Veiled?

Nicola shared a glimpse of the loving moment between her husband and her grandmother, making it clear that she and Brooklyn are as close as possible, as rumors continue to circulate that the Peltzs and the Beckhams are at odds.

In 2021, Victoria liked 25 of Nicola’s posts in a three-month period, and Nicola liked 20 of hers in the same time frame. Now that has shrunk to a quarter of that amount.

Victoria hasn’t liked a single post from Nicola since May 26.

Victoria has not commented on some of Vogue’s photos of Nicola’s wedding day, as well as photos of Nicola and Brooklyn at the Met Gala weeks later.

On Father’s Day, she also avoided the like button — even though that post was accompanied by a photo of David Beckham with his son — and her husband — Brooklyn.

Bond:

There was another mistake when Nicola didn’t like three messages from Victoria from her and Brooklyn’s wedding.

“There seems to be some sort of distance between the Beckham family and the Peltz clan, and Brooklyn and Nicola seem to be moving away from the Beckhams,” a source said.

“It’s probably just natural, but they were always very close to Brooklyn. The Beckhams wouldn’t be the first parents to find it challenging for their children to marry and merge into someone else’s family.”

However, another insider said that talking about a schism is “silly” and that David and Victoria are meeting the newlyweds in America soon – pointing out that they all recently went out for dinner in Venice.