Cruz Beckham kisses his new girlfriend Tana Holding on the cheek as they continue family holiday

Cruz Beckham shared a sweet kiss with his new girlfriend Tana Holding while they were on holiday together in the south of France on Monday.

The 17-year-old son of former footballer David Beckham, 47, and his fashion designer, wife Victoria, 48, invited model Tana this month to join his family on their European yacht holiday, which cost the clan’s ship £1.6 million a week to charter.

Aspiring pop star Cruz cut a casual figure in a black top and matching shorts with white stripes down the side as he sat next to Tana on a gray boat as he kissed her on the cheek.

Tana leaned over to Cruz as he hugged her after she had just disembarked from their superyacht and boarded the smaller boat to take them to shore.

They were accompanied by a nanny who helped them to the boat, and Tana wore a crop top and a comfy gray tracksuit for her outing.

She carried a black handbag and a white sweatshirt over her arm.

The couple sat on the brown leather seats of the boat and basked in the glorious sun as they sailed to land.

Cruz and Tana were seen with Cruz’s father David on the superyacht before they left, as well as his younger sister Harper, 11.

David looked relaxed in a white T-shirt and beige shorts as he walked across the deck.

Harper opted for casual attire, wearing an olive green T-shirt and blue shorts.

For the first time this month, the couple invited youngest son Cruz’s new girlfriend, Tana, on vacation with them, and Tana joined the clan after flying to Europe from Miami.

After being spotted together last month, Cruz is said to have been “smitten” with Tana, who is unobtrusive in front of the public.

Last month, the pair were spotted on a night out at London’s Alice House pub in Queen’s Park, after they were said to have met earlier this year.

A source told The sun: ‘They make a very nice couple and she is down to earth and very nice. She is unimpressed by Cruz’s fame and where he comes from.

“It’s early days, but Cruz seems in love with Tana.”

It comes after Cruz, recently separated from his ex-girlfriend Bliss Chapman.

The couple had been in a relationship for 18 months, but decided to go their separate ways in March.

Rosemary Ferguson, mother of Victoria and Bliss, a model turned nutritionist, are close friends and the reason the youngsters met in the first place.