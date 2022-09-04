Cruz Beckham and Tom Daley lead the way as young men embrace the trend for strings of pearls

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

There’s no sign of them wearing twinset cardigans yet, but strings of pearls have become an unlikely hit – with young men.

And while global stars like Harry Styles, Lewis Hamilton and Justin Bieber are pushing more flamboyant fashion styles, high street stores and vintage resellers are pouring in.

Selfridges and John Lewis are specifically targeting the men’s pearl necklace market, while Zara, H&M and Urban Outfitters say more and more male customers are checking out their jewelry displays.

Celebrities such as David Beckham’s model son Cruz and divers Tom Daley (right) and Matty Lee (left) have also been seen in them

Depop, the second-hand fashion app, reports a 55 percent increase in searches for “men’s pearls” in the past month.

Styles has been at the forefront of rebranding pearls as an accessory for men in fashion shoots.

And celebrities like David Beckham’s model son Cruz and divers Tom Daley and Matty Lee have also been seen in them.

Former Vogue editor and Mail On Sunday columnist Alexandra Shulman said, “Men look great in pearls.

Selfridges and John Lewis are specifically targeting the men’s pearl necklace market, while Zara, H&M and Urban Outfitters say more and more male customers are checking out their jewelry displays. In the photo: David Beckham’s model son, Cruz

“It’s not just Styles’ influence.

‘Men always wore pearls – think of the Restoration, the time of Charles II.

“Pearls are very glamorous.”