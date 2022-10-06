Cruz Beckham, 17, is ‘working with Rita Ora’s writer’ as he prepares to launch music career

<!–

He is determined to follow in the footsteps of his mother Victoria after she achieved worldwide fame as part of the Spice Girls.

And Cruz Beckham’s singing career seems to be on track as he is reportedly working with award-winning writer Rita Ora.

The 17-year-old aspiring singer previously released the festive single If Everyday Was Christmas in 2016.

According to the mirror – the budding musician is collaborating with Swedish star Koda, real name Kristoffer Eriksson, on new material.

The artist won a prestigious BMI Award in London this week for having one of the most performed works with his song, You.

Earlier this year, David and Victoria Beckham’s son revealed he was working with Justin Bieber’s writer Poo Bear, who was behind his hit song Where Are U Now, and in April Cruz signed with Ellie Goulding’s management team Tap.

The teen has learned to play the guitar, piano and drums and even mandolin, saying his focus is “just making the music I love.”

MailOnline has reached out to a representative for further comment.

In August, Cruz took the stage to perform in Miami with a rock band.

The artist has updated his Instagram account as he wowed fans with his show, while also paying tribute to his famous mother by wearing an official T-shirt from her former band.

To keep it in the family: Cruz took the stage in August to perform with a rock band in Miami, wearing a Spice Girls T-shirt

David and Victoria’s youngest son looked effortlessly cool at night, opting for a rock star look to perform.

After his first set, the former model removed the logo-decorated T-shirt and revealed a white camisole.

Looking elated to perform, Cruz wore his baseball cap backwards and also wore baggy jeans from Drew – a brand co-founded by Justin Bieber.

In the moment: Cruz felt right at home on stage in the evening

Cool: Cruz looked thrilled to perform, wore his baseball cap backwards and also wore baggy jeans from Drew – a brand co-founded by Justin Bieber

Edgy: David and Victoria’s youngest son looked effortlessly cool at night, opting for a rock star look to perform

Showman: Cruz captioned his last grid post: ‘That was fun’

Proud: A fan later commented ‘Spice Boy’ as his proud grandmother Sandra Beckham also gushed about his performance by putting a heart and clapping emojis

His choice of pants wasn’t the only one that resembled the Canadian singer, as one fan suggested Cruz looked “like Bieber.”

Cruz captioned his latest grid post: “That was fun.”

A fan later commented “Spice Boy” as his proud grandmother Sandra Beckham also gushed about his performance by putting a heart and clapping emojis.