Crumbl Cookies violated child labor laws in 6 states, Labor Dept. finds

LINDON, Utah (KTVX) – Crumbl biscuitsa Utah-based cookie bakery franchise has violated child labor rules in six states, affecting 46 underage workers, according to the United States Department of Labor. A federal investigation into child labor violations found that 11 operators in six states were allowing young workers, “many 14 and 15 years old,” to work beyond the law or in “dangerous or prohibited occupations,” a press release states.

The United States Department of Labor Wage and hour distribution says it found violations committed by 46 employees at Crumbl Cookies’ locations in California, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Tennessee, Utah and Washington. The violations ranged from employing some underage employees to work longer and later hours than the law allows, to “assigning others to operate potentially dangerous ovens and machines,” according to a release from the agency. The division reportedly imposed $57,854 in fines over the child labor violations.

“Employers must ensure that part-time work does not compromise the safety or education of young workers,” said Betty Campbell, regional administrator for the Dallas payroll and hours division. “It is the responsibility of any employer employing underage workers to understand and comply with child labor laws or face potentially costly consequences.” The division has completed child labor investigations at these Crumbl locations:

Courtesy of the US Department of Labor

Regardless of education, 14- and 15-year-old employees are not allowed to work more than 8 hours per day or more than 40 hours per work week under federal law. In addition, employers “may not require these workers to work before 7 a.m. or after 7 p.m. on any day, except June 1 through Labor Day, when night shifts are extended to 9 p.m.,” the Labor Department said. explains.

All workers under the age of 18 are barred from occupations considered hazardous under federal law. Crumbl Cookies currently operates more than 600 locations in 47 states. The chain did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Nexstar’s KTVX.

The news comes after one recent trademark infringement lawsuit filed by Crumbl Cookies against two of its competitors, Dirty dough and Crave cookiesclaiming that the two franchises copied numerous elements of Crumbl’s branding, including presentation and weekly flavor changes.