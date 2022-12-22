Crumbl cookie stores in East Bay fined over treatment of young employees

Three Crumbl cookie shops in the East Bay are among 11 franchise locations accused of violating child labor laws.

A federal investigation found that Crumbl employees as young as 14 were working more than the law allows or in dangerous jobs, one said. press release Tuesday of the Ministry of Labour.

The East Bay stores listed are:

San Ramon, 9 underage employees involved, $15,417 fine

Brentwood, 6 minor employees involved, $7,453 fine

Concord, 3 underage employees involved, $3,597 fine

The San Ramon store’s fine was the largest imposed. Four of the other stores accused of violations are in Utah, where the company is headquartered, with the rest in Washington, Minnesota, Tennessee and New Hampshire.

Under federal law, 14- and 15-year-olds are not allowed to work more than 8 hours per day or 40 hours per week, regardless of whether school is open or not. Also, they cannot work between 9pm and 7am in the summer and between 7pm and 7am the rest of the year.

All employees under the age of 18 are prohibited from performing any job classified as hazardous, which in the case of Crumbl includes operating certain types of ovens and other machines.

Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, and now has more than 600 franchised stores in 47 states.

It issued a statement that included, “We take any violation of federal labor laws very seriously. We were deeply disappointed to learn that a small number of our franchise locations were violating these laws.”