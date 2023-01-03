Cruise ships returning to Florida ports rescue 24 migrants, including five from Cuba

<!–

Two cruise ships rescued groups of Cuban migrants lost at sea on Monday.

Footage recorded by a passenger aboard the Carnival celebration shows five migrants stranded 25 nautical miles northwest of Cuba aboard a small improvised single-engine ship on Monday around 11 a.m.

The ocean liner sailed toward the migrants as the crew helped them aboard, according to Miami ABC affiliate WPLG.

The group was on its way to the United States and had been without food or water for several days.

Five migrants were rescued Monday by a Carnival Cruise ship about 25 nautical miles off northwest Cuba. The individuals, all natives of the communist island, were lost at sea for several days before being spotted by the ocean liner and brought aboard

On Monday, the Celebrity Cruises ship, Celebrity Beyond, encountered a wooden barge carrying 19 migrants lost at sea about 200 miles off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Olivia O’Brien, a passenger aboard the Celebration, said the ship swung around in the sea to pick up the migrants.

“It was pretty cool to watch,” she said.

The migrants were handed over to the US Coast Guard for processing.

In another incident, the crew aboard the Celebrities Cruises ship rescued 19 migrants bound for Florida in a wooden raft.

The Celebrity Beyond was about 200 miles offshore from Fort Lauderdale when it encountered the boat.

Footage recorded by the ship’s captain, Kate McCue, details the crew’s rescue efforts.

A wooden raft has been tethered to the Celebrity Beyond cruise ship after 19 migrants were spotted at sea on Monday about 200 miles off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, Florida

One of 19 migrants rescued from a wooden craft was helped into a wheelchair by crew members of a Celebrities Cruises ship on Monday

The migrants were helped onto the ship and given blankets before being escorted to another part of the liner.

A US Coast Guard spokesman told DailyMail.com that the agency was still identifying the migrants.

The rescues follow the massive arrival of migrants in the Florida Keys in recent days, which have depleted the resources of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Over the weekend, 300 migrants reached the shores of Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles west of Key West. Park access was closed so authorities and paramedics could evaluate the migrants before transferring them to Key West.

A group of Cuban migrants stand in the sun on Monday on the side of US Highway 1 on the Middle Keys island of Duck Key, Florida.

In another migrant smuggling incident, 160 individuals arrived by boat in other parts of the Florida Keys over New Year’s weekend. On Monday, about 30 people in two new groups of migrants were found in the Middle Keys.

“This demonstrates that the federal government has no work plan to address a foreseeable mass migration problem,” Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a press release Monday.

U.S. Border and Coast Guard crews patrolling South Florida and the Keys have experienced the largest escalation of boat migrations in nearly a decade, with hundreds of interceptions in recent months.

Most migrants come from Cuba and Haiti, fleeing economic unrest, food shortages and skyrocketing inflation.