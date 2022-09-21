Cruise ship passenger discovers pineapple stickers outside the cabin doors

<!–

A travel blogger has described her surprise to learn what the upside down pineapple symbol represents after seeing them on cruise ship cabin doors.

Dominique, from the US, was invited on board a cruise ship for free as part of her content creation commitments when she noticed that many of the rooms were adorned with a pineapple sticker.

“When you’re on your first cruise and you see everyone has these cute pineapples on the door,” she said. “I wonder what the occasion is?”

Typically, the pineapple, especially an “inverted” version, is a secret sign used by swingers to identify each other in public.

‘Those people swing. I learned that at a young age from my first cruise,’ one commenter told her.

“That means drop-ins are very welcome… and bring friends,” said another woman.

Another added: ‘It’s a swinger’s symbol. They have swinger clubs on cruises. I’ve been on enough to know.’

Brittany Lewinfrom the Sunshine Coast, Queensland, found out the hard way when she discovered that her wrist tattoo – seen from different angles like an upside-down pineapple – is actually a secret sign.

In her now-viral video, Brittany shared screenshots of a chat she and a follower had when they asked if her tattoo was actually an upside-down pineapple.

Brittany posted a photo to confirm it was an upright pineapple when her arm is down, though the follower giggled after figuring out the secret meaning.

The TikTok star was prompted to research what an upside down pineapple meant and discovered that it is a symbol for someone looking for a swinger partner.

“I made a mistake best friends,” Brittany captioned the video.

She was horrified and completely shocked after posting stories on social media daily with her tattoo showing that no one else ever told her.

‘I’ve thought that about every single video I’ve seen of you. I was just thinking to each their own,’ one follower wrote.

‘Every time I saw the tattoo I thought to myself ‘does she know’,’ wrote another.

‘I always thought you and James were just into extra fun lol, I’m sorry you didn’t actually know,’ another joked.

‘Just turn [the tattoo] into SpongeBob’s house and add some seashells,’ suggested another.