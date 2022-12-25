‘Cruelty is the point’: Texas governor sends canisters of cold migrants to Kamala Harris’s home

Washington: More than 100 migrants arrived near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris on one of the capital’s coldest Christmas nights ever, according to a mutual aid organization.

Volunteers expected three buses carrying about 130 immigrants to arrive in New York on Christmas Day, but the buses were diverted to the Washington area due to road closures and freezing conditions, said Madhvi Bahl, an organizer for the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network.

Migrant families boarding a bus to transport them from near the Vice President’s residence to a local church after arriving in Washington, DC. Credit:AP

Migrants arrived in Washington Saturday evening (Washington time) after a 36-hour journey, some with little more than a t-shirt or light blanket, Bahl added. The mutual aid group helped coordinate travel and housing for the migrants and provided food, coats, shoes and other warm clothing to combat temperatures below 20 degrees (minus -6 degrees Celsius).

The mutual aid group said the buses were sent by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, which is following guidelines from Governor Greg Abbott’s office. Abbott’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.