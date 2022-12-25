‘Cruelty is the point’: Texas governor sends canisters of cold migrants to Kamala Harris’s home

Washington: More than 100 migrants arrived near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris on one of the capital’s coldest Christmas nights ever, according to a mutual aid organization.
Volunteers expected three buses carrying about 130 immigrants to arrive in New York on Christmas Day, but the buses were diverted to the Washington area due to road closures and freezing conditions, said Madhvi Bahl, an organizer for the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network.
Migrants arrived in Washington Saturday evening (Washington time) after a 36-hour journey, some with little more than a t-shirt or light blanket, Bahl added. The mutual aid group helped coordinate travel and housing for the migrants and provided food, coats, shoes and other warm clothing to combat temperatures below 20 degrees (minus -6 degrees Celsius).
The mutual aid group said the buses were sent by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, which is following guidelines from Governor Greg Abbott’s office. Abbott’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
AP reported that Abbott’s office said last week that Texas has provided bus rides for more than 15,000 people to Washington, New York, Chicago and Philadelphia since April.
“They’ve been doing that for a few months now; it’s all for the show,” Bahl said of the governor’s office. “The brutality is the point. It is appalling to use people in this way, for political reasons.”
The three buses appeared to be the last sent by Republican governors along the southern border to Democrat-run towns, and the dozens of migrants were not the first to be dropped off near Harris’s home on the Naval Observatory grounds.
Abbott announced that the state would begin chartering buses in April, sending a political message to places like Washington, New York and Chicago and easing some of the tension caused by record levels of immigration.