Cruel TikTok trolls accuse me of wearing a wig to camp, I’m a celebrity, Tulisa, but experts reveal the truth

This week, Tulisa delighted fans by making her long-awaited television return on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

But since entering the jungle, the N-Dubz star, 36, has been constantly mocked for his changing appearance.

Her close friend Rylan even came to be the butt of cruel jokes.

However, viewers have now turned their attention to her hairline, arguing that her locks are “not real” or “natural.”

Others accused her of “wearing a wig” since “her hair looks too perfect” for the jungle.

In a TikTok viewed 735,000 times, @lidiahughesrodriguez said, ‘Does anyone else see a wig line?’

Another, viewed more than 213,000 times, said: “His hairline looks very full.” It doesn’t seem natural.

‘I like Tulisa, it’s not an insinuation. Her hair looks thick, full and lovely, I’m totally jealous.

Her close friend Rylan even came to X in defense of the singer, arguing that she had “been through a lot” in recent years and should not be the butt of cruel jokes. Photographed in 2012

‘The hairline is very round, maybe they have had a hair transplant.

‘But when he frowns, he looks like he’s stuck. I think she’s wearing a wig.

Now experts have weighed in and suggest the hairline bears the hallmarks of a “possible surgical intervention.”

Images of the star at the height of X-Factor in the early 2010s show a change in the density and thickness of her hair, as well as a slight change in the position of her hairline.

Dr Glyn Estebanez, cosmetic surgeon and founder of Dr Glyn Medispa in London, told MailOnline: “While it is difficult to determine without confirmation, some lifting or lifting procedures can subtly alter the position of the hairline due to the repositioning of the skin.

‘We can see a gentle (hair) lift with treatments like Thermage FLX as a non-surgical alternative to a brow lift.

“This is an alternative for patients who do not want to undergo surgery.”

It involves tightening and tightening the skin using radiofrequency technology.

Rylan was quick to point out that Tulisa had “been through a lot” in recent years and should not be the butt of cruel jokes (pictured together in 2018).

“Injectable treatments such as anti-wrinkle injections, if administered incorrectly, can also create a wrinkling effect near the hairline,” he added.

Dr Shehab Jabir, consultant plastic surgeon at London Surgery Centre, also said that although only Tulisa could confirm any results, “changes in the position of the hairline” may indicate that a hair reduction procedure has been carried out. the hair line.

Hairline reduction involves moving the scalp forward using intricate cuts and sutures to reduce the height of the forehead.

It is often done to create a more balanced facial proportion in people who feel their forehead is too prominent.

Another surgical intervention includes hair transplants, which involve relocating hair follicles from one part of the scalp, usually the back or sides, to thinner or balder areas.

Dr. Jabir: ‘An increase in hair density, particularly in areas that were previously thinning, could suggest a hair transplant.

‘Regrowth of hair can create a fuller look and while modern techniques aim for natural results, subtle differences in hair texture or direction may be seen after taking a closer look.

‘In the case of hair loss, faint zigzag scars may be seen near the hairline or around the temples.

Another, viewed more than 213,000 times, said: “His hairline looks very full.” It doesn’t seem natural. In the photo, in 2009

“In the case of hair transplants, you can sometimes see small spots or slight irregularities in the hair patterns where the follicles were implanted as part of the procedure.”

The much-loved star has been no stranger to questions about her appearance over the years, and speaks candidly about the work she has done.

Earlier this year, she told Olivia Attwood’s So Wrong, It’s Right podcast that she would get filler to counteract swelling caused by Bell’s palsy, a type of facial paralysis.

It can cause muscles to lose control, causing spasms, weakness, or even loss of the ability to move one or both sides of the face.

“Because I had this slight swelling, I dissolved all the filler and evened out the swelling by putting filler on the other side,” she said on the podcast.

“So you have this swollen side and this side is a filler that matches the swelling.”

But this is not the first health problem the singer has had to deal with, after developing another serious and painful disorder when he was a teenager.

In his tell-all book, Honest: My Story So Far, published in 2012, he also admitted that he suffered from dermatillomania, a condition that causes people to compulsively scratch their skin.

Earlier this year, she told Olivia Attwood’s So Wrong, It’s Right podcast that she would get filler to counteract swelling caused by Bell’s palsy, a type of facial paralysis. In the photo, in 2009

In his tell-all book, Honest: My Story So Far, published in 2012, he also admitted that he suffered from dermatillomania, a condition that causes people to compulsively scratch their skin. Photographed in 2023

Experts have weighed in and suggest that Tulisa’s hairline has the makings of a “possible surgical intervention.”

She wrote: “I guess scratching my face was my way of distracting myself, and sometimes I would go to the bathroom and scratch my skin for hours, not realizing that I had developed an anxiety disorder of my own.

‘As far as I’m concerned, it was simply something I did to get away from my mother.

“But it got so bad that I eventually tore up my face with nail clippers and tweezers, only to have a blemish or a small invisible lump pop out under the skin at any moment.

‘Sometimes it caused an absolute catastrophe to my face, leaving huge holes that must have looked horrendous.

‘I was very lucky that my skin always healed quickly and without too much scarring.

‘I did this almost every day for years, and it was only three years ago that I started to get my dermatillomania under control.

“Even when I was having success with N-Dubz, I had periods of picking and digging in my face when I felt under pressure or anxious.”