Cruel Britannia: How post-Brexit England is falling apart

On my first day in the UK in four years I was jet lagged and hungover. My wife, daughter and I were catching up with friends and family post-Covid, post-Brexit, pre-although it ends in Ukraine.

I fixated on a gadget on the living room table. “What is this?” I have asked.

It wasn’t like that before, was it? Was it ever like this before? Britain is a country plagued by economic problems. Credit:Getty

“It’s a smart meter. It tells me how much electricity we use.”

It said £15.30 (about $27) for the day. The owners had been out and about to pick us up from the airport. How had they used so much? Later, at the gas station, I thought about the fuel they had used when they came to get us, and then I thought about offering them some money for it.