Cruel Britannia: How post-Brexit England is falling apart

It Wasn'T Like That Before, Was It? Was It Ever Like This Before? Britain Is A Country Plagued By Economic Problems.

On my first day in the UK in four years I was jet lagged and hungover. My wife, daughter and I were catching up with friends and family post-Covid, post-Brexit, pre-although it ends in Ukraine.

I fixated on a gadget on the living room table. “What is this?” I have asked.

Britain is a country plagued by economic problems.

“It’s a smart meter. It tells me how much electricity we use.”

It said £15.30 (about $27) for the day. The owners had been out and about to pick us up from the airport. How had they used so much? Later, at the gas station, I thought about the fuel they had used when they came to get us, and then I thought about offering them some money for it.

The cost of electricity has skyrocketed in the UK. Likewise gasoline, and diesel, and chips, and milk, and beer, and shelter. There are, of course, statistics to prove this. Percentages that tell half the story, the input half; the half that triggers what comes next.

It felt heavier than numbers could explain. There was a sense that things were happening Unpleasant people. Some, other things happened around them. It wasn’t good, but what could you do? No one was angry and no one seemed to think things would get better. It wasn’t like that before, was it? Was it ever like this before?

Striking Ambulance Workers In Manchester Last Month.

Striking ambulance workers in Manchester last month.Credit:Bloomberg

I kept thinking about the electricity meter. I remembered that except for the room we were in, all the lights were off.

We drove to London because the trains weren’t running. Oxford Street was busy. “Look,” said London, “everything is normal.” I asked a man in a shop to send something back to Australia. “We have been advised not to send anything abroad,” he said. “Not until we hear otherwise. We can’t guarantee it will happen.”

