Crowne Plaza Aboriginal language event hit by food poisoning outbreak as up to 100 fall ill

Up to 100 people at a fancy gala dinner are believed to have come down with terrible food poisoning with nurses at the local hospital even fearing a couple were ‘dead’ in their beds due to how sick they were.

Kamilaroi’s couple, Michelle Oleary, 48, and Ted Fields, 51, were among several people who came down with a gastroenteritis-like illness on Wednesday night after attending Aboriginal Languages’ formal gala dinner. ​Trust at the 4.5-star Crowne Plaza Terrigal Pacific in central NSW. Coast.

The event saw attendees dress up in costume before enjoying gourmet canapés and a meal that included lamb, beef, chicken, salmon and trout.

However, attendees were soon stricken with a horrific disease, with one person claiming up to 100 people were affected by the “food poisoning fiasco”, including his grandson.

Ms Oleary revealed she was so ill the day after the gala that she feared she and her partner Mr Fields would “die”.

Michelle Oleary, 48, and Ted Fields, 51 (right), were among several people who came down with a gastro-intestinal illness after attending the gala.

Ms Oleary (left) revealed she was so ill the day after the meal that she feared she and her partner Mr Fields would “die”.

Ms Oleary spent a night with pain, diarrhea, vomiting, headaches and muscle cramps before the hotel called an ambulance the next morning.

Mrs. Oleary hadn’t even finished her dessert Wednesday night when she began to feel a shooting pain in her stomach.

By Thursday, she had been rushed to Gosford Hospital and, speaking from her bed on Monday, she recounted the ordeal she went through after leaving the gala to go to her room.

“(Ted) came up to the room about 20 minutes later,” he said.

And when he got there, I was in the bathroom, very sick. I started to vomit.

Ms Oleary spent Wednesday night with pain, diarrhea, vomiting, headaches and muscle cramps before the hotel called an ambulance the next morning.

However, the situation only worsened and the doctors were forced to put him on a drip and insert a catheter.

Describing it as the worst illness she had ever had, Ms Oleary said the nurses feared she was dead.

“One of the nurses who was on site said she thought she was ‘dead in bed,'” she said.

Her partner, Mr. Fields, was sitting by her bed when she began to shake.

He was also admitted to the hospital with Facebook photos showing him in bed and hooked up to various tubes.

Sharing a photo of himself, Mr Fields said: “At Gosford Hospital ED on the ward now, some sick people here.”

In another comment, she said: ‘The nursing staff are excellent. Others in worse shape than me from what I’m hearing.

‘They’re putting us all in a room, there must be a dozen or so.’

Mr. Fields was sitting at his partner’s bedside when he began to experience tremors.

The Aboriginal Languages ​​Trust event was held at the 4.5-star Crowne Plaza Terrigal Pacific on the central coast of New South Wales.

Crowne Plaza Terrigal Pacific general manager Mark Roth told Daily Mail Australia that the hotel was investigating the cause of the outbreak.

“We can confirm that several guests reported symptoms of illness after an event in one of our banquet rooms last week,” he said.

“At this stage the cause has yet to be determined, but we are taking this incident very seriously and are continuing to work with the NSW Food Authority and NSW Health to determine what the potential internal or external cause may be.

“Although there are no conclusive results at this time, please be assured that the health and well-being of our guests and visitors is of the utmost importance to us and resolving this issue remains our number one priority.”

“This is far from what we consider to be a true Crowne Plaza experience and we sincerely regret any distress guests who have dined at the hotel may have experienced.”