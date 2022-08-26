Crown Princess Mary of Denmark attends UNLEASH event in Nuuk, Greenland 

<!–

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark looked incredibly fashionable as she participated in UNLEASH’s first Regional Innovation Lab on Wednesday.

The Hobart-born royalty, 50, was all smiles as she spoke at the event to 200 young people aged 18-35.

She was a vision of chic beauty, dressed in a black trouser suit with a black detailed white buttoned shirt underneath.

Princess Mary wore a pair of closed boots with a thin heel that peeked under the wide legs of her trousers.

Her dark brown hair fell freely over her shoulders and her natural beauty shone through minimal makeup.

The Lab brought together people from the Arctic and Scandinavian countries to develop innovative solutions for the Sustainable Development Goals.

Princess Mary was always surrounded by people as she attended the event, some shaking hands and sitting at a conference table with others.

During the 2000 Olympics, the Crown Princess met her husband, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, by accident in the Sydney pub, the Slip Inn.

After their meeting, Prince Frederik, 54 – who was in Australia to support the Danish Olympic sailing team – asked Princess Mary for her phone number and a romance blossomed.

“The first time we met, we shook hands. I didn’t know he was the Prince of Denmark. Half an hour later someone came up to me and said, ‘Do you know who these people are’?’ Princess Mary revealed in an interview about meeting the heir to the Danish throne.

They had a long-distance relationship for a year, with Prince Frederik making secret trips to Down Under before Princess Mary moved to Denmark in 2001 to study Danish language at the Studiekolen in Copenhagen.

In early 2003, Prince Frederik’s mother Queen Margrethe publicly acknowledged the relationship and the couple announced their engagement at Amalienborg Castle later that year on October 8.

Prince Frederik and Princess Mary were married in Copenhagen Cathedral on May 14, 2004, with the newly minted Crown Princess opting for a stunning gown by Danish designer Uffer Frank and a veil first used by Crown Princess Margaret of Sweden in 1905.

Their first child, Prince Christian Valdemar Henri John, was born on October 15, 2005; Princess Isabella Henrietta Ingrid Margrethe followed on April 21, 2007.

Almost four years later, Princess Mary and Prince Frederik welcomed twins, Princess Josephine Sophia Ivalo Mathilda and Prince Vincent Frederik Minik Alexander at the Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen on January 8, 2011.