Crown Princess Mary hits the shops in Sydney’s Palm Beach

Princess Mary of Denmark has returned to Australia for the first time in five years with her husband Prince Frederik of Denmark and their children.

The royal – formerly known as Mary Donaldson – grew up in Tasmania and spent 28 years of her life in Australia before moving to the Scandinavian nation and marrying Frederik in Copenhagen Cathedral in 2004.

And on Wednesday, the 50-year-old cut an unremarkable casual figure when she was spotted on Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

Mary wore her long-sleeved white shirt that was partially unbuttoned and paired with green shorts.

The Australian also sported a pair of tan flat sandals as part of her look and wore designer sunglasses.

The stylish royal had pulled her hair back for the occasion and appeared to be wearing minimal make-up.

In February, it was first announced that Princess Mary would be returning to Australia to spend Christmas with her family.

The Hobart-born royal family will spend the holidays with her Tasmanian family, the Danish royal family confirmed.

It is the first time in five years that the whole family is going to Australia together.

But Mary made a top secret solo getaway to Melbourne last year.

The visit is a private trip this time, meaning she’s not Down Under in any official capacity.

The last time she traveled to her home country in an official capacity was in 2013.

A statement from the Royal Household read: ‘In December, the Crown Prince’s family will be traveling on a private Christmas holiday in Australia to celebrate the holiday with the Crown Princess’s family.

“It has been five years since the Crown Prince and their four children last visited the Crown Princess’s homeland.”

Since her wedding to her prince in 2004, she is known to have returned to Australia at least nine times – four of which were official visits.

Before the pandemic, the family would visit at least every one or two years, but this slowed down after 2017.

In March 2021, the royal family took a secret trip without her husband or children for her 50th birthday.