Crown Princess Mary exudes elegance at Odense Flower Festival in Denmark

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark looked incredibly chic on Thursday as she attended the opening of the Odense Flower Festival in Denmark.

The Australian-born royal, 50, exuded elegance in a stylish floral dress, high heels and a gorgeous grin from ear to ear.

She completed her look with freshly styled hair, a glowing foundation and a beautiful gold bracelet.

Princess Mary even interacted with the adoring crowd and at one point accepted a bouquet of flowers from a young female fan.

Excited fans pulled out their smartphones to take a photo of the glamorous princess in person, while Mary simply smiled at the adoring crowd.

At one point, she was seen inspecting a lush pink bouquet of flowers as the adoring crowd watched her from a distance.

Mary – born Mary Elizabeth Donaldson – is one of the most respected women on the international scene.

During the 2000 Olympics, she met her husband, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, by chance in the Sydney pub, the Slip Inn.

After their meeting, Fred – who was in Australia supporting the Danish Olympic sailing team – asked Mary for her phone number and a romance blossomed.

“The first time we met, we shook hands. I didn’t know he was the Prince of Denmark. Half an hour later someone came up to me and said, ‘Do you know who these people are’?’ Mary revealed in an interview about meeting the heir to the Danish throne.

They had a long-distance relationship for a year, with Frederik making secret trips to Down Under before Mary moved to Denmark in 2001 to study the Danish language at the Studiekolen in Copenhagen.

Frederik and Mary were married in Copenhagen Cathedral on May 14, 2004, with the newly minted Crown Princess opting for a beautiful gown by Danish designer Uffer Frank and a veil first used by Crown Princess Margaret of Sweden in 1905.

