Crown Princess Elisabeth of Belgium praises the Queen’s ‘exemplarity’ and ‘profound impact’

The Crown Princess of Belgium called the Queen her “role model” when she represented her parents King Philippe and Queen Mathilde at the signing of a condolence register in Brussels.

Princess Elisabeth, 20, signed the condolence register at the British ambassador’s residence yesterday and wrote a sweet note praising the ‘example’ of the late Monarch.

The Belgian royal, who studied for two years at UWC Atlantic College in Wales, appeared deep in thought in photos the royal family shared on Instagram.

She will one day rule Belgium when she succeeds her father, King Philippe, to the throne.

Elisabeth wore black for her visit to the residence of Martin Shearman, the British ambassador to Belgium.

Her blond locks were tucked into a neat bun and she looked thoughtful in a video where she saw the book being signed, which was supported by the Belgian flag and the Union Jack and a portrait of the Queen.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has been a role model and a source of inspiration to many of us, young and old,” the princess wrote in her note.

“I join the millions of people around the world who mourn an extraordinary personality, whose example has had a profound impact on younger generations. May her soul rest in peace.

“On behalf of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, I would like to express our deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom, the wealthy and the Commonwealth.”

Elisabeth dedicated the note ‘in loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’. and signed her name.

The Crown Princess will not attend the Queen’s funeral on Monday, as a limited number of seats per royal house have been allocated.

Her father King Philippe and mother Queen Mathilde are going to the United Kingdom for the gloomy occasion.

They will be joined by other European royals who have confirmed their presence at the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain will also be among the 2,000 mourners expected at Westminster Abbey.

Representatives from the Swedish, Danish and Monegasque royal families are also expected, according to royal blogger Gert’s Royals.

Unlike the 2021 Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral – which was limited to just 30 people – it’s likely that the capacity of 2,000 Westminster Abbey will be filled in honor of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

Elisabeth’s parents, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, will attend the Queen’s funeral on Monday (Saturday at their niece’s wedding)

The funeral congregation will be led by the new King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, with William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, following closely.

The Queen’s other three children, Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew and Princess Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, will also be among the main mourners.

All eight of the Queen’s grandchildren are expected to attend, including Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and her wife Jack Brooksbank, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

The Queen’s cousin, Lord Snowdon, and niece Lady Sarah Chatto and her husband Daniel Chatto are also expected.

Other monarchs likely to attend the Queen’s funeral include King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway, Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Theresa of Luxembourg, and Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco.

Other possible guests include former King Constantine II and Queen Anne-Marie of Greece – who was deposed in 1973.

The confirmation from foreign royals at the Queen’s funeral comes shortly after they paid tribute to the monarch online.