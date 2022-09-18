Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece says the Queen was ‘one of the most wonderful people ever’

Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece has said his third cousin Queen Elizabeth II was ‘one of the most wonderful people ever’ as he prepares to attend her funeral tomorrow.

The Crown Prince, who is the son of King Constantine II, the last King of Greece, and Anne-Marie of Denmark, has revealed that he will attend Her late Majesty’s state funeral on behalf of his father, who is too ill to make the journey.

Speaking on the BBC today, Prince Pavlos, 55, said the Queen, who was his third cousin twice removed, always supported her family and showed them great kindness.

The Crown Prince of Greece told BBC News the Queen’s death was a ‘great loss’ as he praised her empathy and sense of duty

Prince Pavlos, 55, who is the third cousin twice removed of Her late Majesty, said the monarch was a great support to his family over the years

He said: ‘The Queen has always been a very kind person to my family. Always received with a smile.

‘My parents were very well looked after by her when we left Greece and lived in England for years afterwards.’

Prince Pavlos added that his father was a “confidant” of the Queen throughout their years in Britain after he was forced to flee the country with his family following a coup.

The 55-year-old added: ‘The Queen always welcomed us with big smiles and family friendliness.

“Always asks how things went at home or elsewhere. One of the most wonderful people ever.’

He went on to praise the late monarch’s ’empathy, kindness and her service’ – while adding that the Duke of Edinburgh also showed him great respect over the years.

The Queen (pictured with Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece at King Constantine II’s 70th birthday party) was also commander of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, where Pavlos served

He said it was a ‘great loss’ to hear of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

As a veteran of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, a regiment the Queen commanded, the Crown Prince said his connection to the late monarch was strong.

“It was for me one of the most wonderful experiences to have served her directly,” he said.

‘I feel like I’m not only part of her regimental family, but also her real family.’

The crown prince, who is the eldest son of King Constantine II, said he would attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral tomorrow with his mother and his wife Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess of Greece.

King Constantine, 82, suffered a stroke last December and was hospitalized in Athens. His bout of ill health followed an earlier stroke in 2018.

In recent public appearances, he has been pictured using a wheelchair and, according to his son, is not well enough to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London.

The Queen’s relationship with her Greek cousins ​​was always strong, even after the Mediterranean country abolished the monarchy in 1973.

A video of the Crown Prince couple’s 1995 wedding recently surfaced, in which Her late Majesty, one of the guests, was seen fussing over the bride.

As the family gathered for a group photo on their wedding day, the Queen was captured adjusting Marie-Chantal’s train to ensure the picture was perfect.

Speaking about the sweet moment on the BBC today, he said: ‘She obviously knew how to keep the decor right.’