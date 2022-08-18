Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan is engaged to Saudi businessman’s daughter Rajwa Al-Saif

Queen Rania of Jordan has announced her eldest son Crown Prince Hussein’s surprise engagement to glamorous businessman daughter Rajwa Al-Saif.

Sandhurst graduate Hussein, 28, is set to wed Saudi Arabian-born Rajwa, also 28, after an engagement ceremony at the bride-to-be’s home in Riyadh.

Queen Rania, 51, and her husband King Abdullah II, 60, were both in attendance.

The proud mother said: ‘I never thought it was possible to keep so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa.”

The good news came as a surprise to royal fans, as the relationship has been kept out of the limelight. It was announced weeks after Hussein’s younger sister, Princess Iman, got engaged to Venezuelan venture capitalist Jameel Thermiotis.

Rajwa holds a degree from Syracuse University, New York, and attended the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles after completing her high school education in Saudi Arabia.

She has worked at an architectural firm in Los Angeles and currently works at Designlab Experience design studio in Riyadh.

She is the youngest daughter of Khaled M. Al Saif and his wife, Azza bint Naif Al-Sudairi.

Mr. Al Saif is CEO of the Al Saif Group, a privately held company with a diverse portfolio of healthcare, construction and security services companies, and is a board member of the Saudi-British Joint Business Council, which promotes trade between the two. to land.

Crown Prince Hussein, the eldest of King Abdullah and Queen Rania’s four children, is a graduate of the prestigious Georgetown University, Washington DC, and served in the military after graduating from Sandhurst in 2017.

In 2015, he made history as the youngest person to chair a meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

Earlier this year, he made headlines when he received Prince William on a visit to the Middle East.

The happy couple, pictured, were joined by family for the engagement ceremony in Riyadh

In Arabic, Rania continued: ‘I prayed to Allah – as I, like any mother – to grant you good and find the one you love, Rajwa came.

“Congratulations to my son, Prince Al-Hussein, and our dear and sweet bride Rajwa – May Allah bless you and make you happy and complete.”

It comes just weeks after Queen Rania announced the surprise engagement of her second child, Princess Iman, 25, to Jameel Thermiotis.

Queen Rania and King Abdullah II (right) of Jordan with the happy couple (center) at the ceremony

King Abdullah II gives his future daughter-in-law a warm hug during the engagement ceremony

The bride and groom were joined by their family at the bride’s home in Saudi Arabia for the engagement ceremony

According to reports, Venezuelan-born Jameel, who is about two years older than the princess, works as a Managing Partner for a Venture Capital fund in New York.

The engagement announcement came as a pleasant surprise to royal fans, as the couple have kept their relationship a secret until now, and it’s not clear how long they’ve been dating.

In a personal statement shared on her Instagram account, Queen Rania said: ‘Congratulations my dearest Iman; your smile has always been a gift of love that i have cherished since the day you were born. I wish you and Jameel a life full of love and laughter!’