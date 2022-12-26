Crown courtside! Princess Mary of Denmark attends an NBL match on Boxing Day in Tasmania

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark looked effortlessly elegant as she sat courtside at an NBL match on Boxing Day.

The Australian-born royal, 50, has been spending Christmas with her family at home in Tasmania.

The mother of four was seen with her husband Prince Frederik at the match between the Tasmanian JackJumpers and New Zealand Breakers at MyState Bank Arena in Hobart.

Sporting a JackJumpers scarf over a sleek white blazer, he enthusiastically cheered on the team on their first point by singing ‘March, march, march’ to the crowd from a corporate box.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark (pictured) is pictured during the round 12 NBL match between the Tasmanian JackJumpers and New Zealand Breakers

She kept her brown hair loose and opted for flashy gold earrings and bracelets, while holding on to a Jackjumpers hand-held noisemaker.

The royal couple were photographed deep in conversation during the NBL round 12 game, where Prince Frederik opted for a black cat in a bold, splattered, khaki and red print.

The princess is enjoying a summer holiday in Tasmania with her family from Hobart for the first time in five years.

She shared a family photo on Instagram on December 23 of her sitting beaming with her husband and children Christian, 17, Isabella, 15, and twins Vincent and Josephine, 11, sitting in front of an incredible view of Hobart.

The Australian-born royal, 50, wore a JackJumpers scarf over a sleek white blazer and held a JackJumpers noisemaker.

Crown Princess Mary joined her husband, Prince Frederik, in the corporate box at MyState Bank Arena

The royals were seen enthusiastically cheering on their home team during the Boxing Day match.

“Merry Christmas from ‘Down Under’ where we celebrate Christmas in Tasmania,” the post read.

“Here it’s not about frostbite or trees, it’s about summer and warm weather.”

The Hobart-born royal looked stunning in a sundress by Australian designer Zimmermann.

Princess Mary arrived alone at Hobart airport on the morning of December 22 and spent Christmas in Tasmania with her immediate and extended family.

The family is understood to have been staying at Government House in Hobart, as they did on their previous visit, and spent Christmas Day with Mary’s family.

Princess Mary and Prince Frederik have been celebrating Christmas in Australia with Mary’s family for the first time in five years.

The princess is enjoying a summer holiday in Tasmania with her family from Hobart for the first time in five years.

Mary kept her brown hair loose, showing off her statement gold earrings. While her makeup was natural.

The royal couple look engrossed in the NBL game as they support Mary’s local team, the Tasmanian JackJumpers

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark shared a sweet family photo of her husband Crown Prince Frederik and their four children (pictured) as they spend Christmas with their family in Hobart.

The visit to Australia is a private trip, which means that the Princess and Prince are not in the country in an official capacity and do not have any public events scheduled for their stay.

A statement from the royal household said: “In December, the family of the Crown Prince will travel on a private Christmas holiday to Australia to celebrate the holiday with the family of Her Royal Highness the Crown Princess.”

“It’s been five years since the Crown Prince together with his four sons last visited the Crown Princess’s homeland.”

Since marrying Prince Frederik in 2004, the princess has made four royal visits to Australia, but has visited her home country at least nine times.

Princess Mary last visited Australia last year for a “secret” solo trip to celebrate her 50th birthday.

READ MORE:

From beach babe to airport chic! Crown Princess Mary of Denmark swaps out an olive green bathing suit for a tailored blazer as she takes a commercial flight to her home state of Tasmania.

Crown Princess Mary is the definition of casual elegance as she visits the shops at Palm Beach in Sydney.

Princess Mary’s sweet Christmas message as she shares a stunning snap of her family celebrating the festive season in Tasmania