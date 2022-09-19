Crowds of revellers hit the town ahead of the Bank Holiday as Freshers Week begins for students

Students have made the most of the unexpected bank holiday as Freshers Week kicks off in cities across the UK.

Freshmen enjoyed an unusually wild Sunday night ahead of a national holiday today, canceling classes at some universities.

The public holiday was announced just nine days ago by King Charles III to allow the nation to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, whose funeral is being held today.

Crowds of revelers gathered in Leeds and Newcastle to enjoy some of their first nights at university.

The hordes of newcomers partied hard and posed for the cameras on the streets of both cities.

Universities organized wild welcome parties for the incoming students, who refused to hold back on their first night out with new roommates and classmates.

Leeds has six universities, including the University of Leeds and Leeds Beckett University.

Leeds Beckett Uni hosted a ‘Super Sunday’ event last night featuring ‘some of the UK’s biggest TikTok stars’.

It was spearheaded by DJ Majestic, whose remix of Boney M’s Rasputin brought the 1979 song back into the charts this year.

There’s more fun for the freshmen throughout the week, with Pryzm and other clubs in the city center hosting more big nights, with plenty of tickets available throughout the week.

Voodoo Events, which sells a wristband that provides week-long access to Freshers events, promises revelers “the best week of your life” with 5,000 other students.

Flight attendants and paramedics attended the city and city centers last night to assist students in need of assistance.

Freshers Week events kicked off at many universities this past weekend, with more expected in the coming days.

The students looked excited to be outside, with many donning their best outfits as they headed into town.

Some kick off after a long night on the dance floor, others opted for more practical footwear.

The Newcastle and Northumbria freshmen wore white t-shirts to stand out from the crowd.

Revelers in Newcastle took part in a 9-hour pub crawl and started a popular club, Digital Nightclub.

Event organizer Loosecrawl expected 10,000 new arrivals this week.

It promised Freshers ‘a night you’ll never forget’, which seemed true to many on the streets of Newcastle last night.

Despite the autumnal weather at night, revelers braved the dropping temperatures, with few coats or jackets.

Later in the evening some of them looked a bit worse from wear and tear as they got out of bars and clubs.

Some of the boozier revelers looked quite unwell as they sought respite from the crowded clubs after a long night.

Out-of-university revelers also took advantage of the day off people in the UK get today by going to pubs, bars and clubs.

There are sure to be some sore heads this morning, with some pictured drinking from plastic bottles as they walked to and from their nightclub of choice.