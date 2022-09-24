WhatsNew2Day
Crowds gather to watch flotilla of 150 boats sail down the Thames in touching tribute to the Queen

Crowds gather to watch a fleet of 150 boats sail down the Thames in a moving tribute to the Queen

By Jonathan Rose for Mailonline

Published: 21:51, September 24, 2022 | Updated: 21:55, September 24, 2022

Crowds gathered to watch a fleet of 150 boats sail down the Thames tonight in tribute to the Queen.

The luminous tribute to Her Majesty was part of an installation called ‘Reflections’ and was originally intended to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The gleaming boats attempted to recreate a beautiful ‘Nighttime Canaletto scene’ – the Italian painter best known for his canvases of Venetian canals.

Beneath the procession, which started at the Albert Bridge, was the Royal Barge Gloriana.

Footage showed the crew rowing through the water with illuminated oars.

The fleet hopes to raise £20,000 for the RNLI, with the money going towards a new lifeboat station at Waterloo Bridge.

