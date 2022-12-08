Crowds gasped as flag was placed over Queen’s coffin. Court hears.

[noscript_1]

Crowds of mourners gasped and screamed as a mourner grabbed the flag on the Queen’s coffin while she was lying in state, a court has heard.

Police tackled Muhammad Khan (28), to the ground after he grabbed the Royal Standard on September 16th with both hands. He Officers immediately placed him on the ground and live streaming of the coffin was stopped for approximately 15 minutes.

Deputy district judge Louisa Cieciora found Khan’s actions had caused distress to members of the public and sent him for treatment at the Tower Hamlets Centre for Mental Health.

Khan, Limehouse was charged under Section 4A, the Public Order Act. He was accused of causing distress, harassment or alarm to a person or group of persons unknown. He A psychiatric hospital was contacted to provide treatment.

Crowds of mourners gasped and screamed as a mourner grabbed the flag on the Queen’s coffin while she was lying in state, a court has heard

Police tackled Muhammad Khan (28), to the ground after he grabbed the Royal Standard on September 16th with both hands. He Officers immediately pinched him to the ground as live streaming of his coffin was cut for approximately 15 minutes

Adrita Ahmed, prosecuting, told Westminster Magistrates’ Court: ‘On 16 September 2022 Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was in Westminster Hall, with lines from the public filing past.

‘Muhammed Khan had queued to view the coffin and at 9.45am entered Westminster Hall, approached the coffin, grabbed the royal standard and pulled it upward.’

Police officers claimed they heard the public scream and gasp.

In interview Khan ‘expressed the idea that the queen is not dead and that he approached the coffin because he wanted to check for himself.

‘He He did mention, and this was before the state funeral…that it was something he was thinking about going to.

‘He planned to write to the Royal Family,’ the prosecutor said.

‘If they did not reply he planned to go to Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace and Balmoral to go and speak to the Queen.’

Rakesh Bhasin, defending, said it was not clear whether the gasps and screams were caused by Khan approaching the coffin or by the police officer’s apprehending him.

He There was no evidence of distress or significant harm to anyone.