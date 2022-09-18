Crowds flock to see Andy Murray defeat Dmitry Popko in straight sets in possible Glasgow swan song  

Dead rubber or not, crowds still flocked to watch Andy Murray play in the Davis Cup at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena, possibly for the last time.

Murray admitted afterwards that the potentially valid nature of yesterday’s performance had left him emotional in the last few matches.

After a slow start, he eventually saw off little-known Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan 6-4, 6-3, in a match of symbolic nature as Britain was already confirmed to have missed out on November’s finals week.

Andy Murray celebrates his 6-3 6-4 victory over Dmirty Popko at the Davis Cup in Glasgow

‘I’m glad I got out there and played today. The audience made it special.

“If it’s the last time, it’s been great,” said the 35-year-old Scot, buoyed by the week’s first capacity turnout.

– I am sad that we may not get the opportunity to play here again. I only thought about it at 5-2 today, to be honest, in the second set. I kind of felt that at the end. I lost my focus a bit and felt a bit emotional about it.’ While the sun gradually setting on a great player’s career is cause for melancholy, it is conversely accompanied by a degree of optimism.

Murray is simply not eligible for selection in the future after last week’s disappointing exit following defeats to the USA and Holland. This will increasingly be the case if 20-year-old Jack Draper (currently injured) maintains his rapid upward trajectory and Kyle Edmund returns close to his previous level after knee problems.

Fans flocked to see Murray in what was a ‘special moment’ for the former Wimbledon champion

The win could be the last time Glasgow’s Emirates Arena sees Murray in competition

“Going forward, it’s obviously not going to be easy with the players we have,” Murray acknowledged. ‘Someone like Jack Draper is improving all the time. He will be involved with the team for many years. So I obviously don’t know which way the captain will go with the double after the results here.’ It is nevertheless possible that Murray could be back in Glasgow as early as February.

The GB team will then have to play in a qualifying play-off to get back into this week’s group stage. That after what has been a major reversal to the wider feelgood factor around the elite end of the British game which has developed this year.

The biggest priority for captain Leon Smith is trying to figure out what is his best doubles team from the many permutations available.

Murray and Joe Salisbury both lost their decisive doubles matches. Although their performance was not disastrous against skilled teams, chemistry seemed to be lacking.

Great Britain’s Davis Cup team managed to avoid finishing bottom of their group with Murray’s win

There was certainly an overconfidence in Murray by Smith on past ability, having barely played in the format for three years.

Part of the problem is that Salisbury and Neal Skupski have both established foreign partners that they don’t want to split. One option going forward would be to look at Skupski and Dan Evans, who reached two Masters finals together last year.

GB avoided finishing bottom of their group as they wrapped up a 2-1 win over the Kazakhs last night. After Cam Norrie lost to Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-3, Salisbury and Skupski defeated Bublik and Aleksandr Nedovyesov 7-6, 6-7, 7-6.